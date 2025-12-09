- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Nestlé joins UN-led coalition boosting private investment in women’s health standards
Key takeaways
- Nestlé joined the UN-led Coalition for Reproductive Justice in Business to increase private investment in women’s health standards across workplaces and supply chains.
- The company says it is specifically prioritizing tailored nutrition solutions and workplace adjustments to support maternal health and menopause.
- Nestlé’s own commitments include extended maternity leave, providing breastfeeding facilities, and offering flexible working for menopausal women.
Nestlé has entered the Coalition for Reproductive Justice in Business, led by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The initiative is advancing private-sector investment into health policies and measurable standards for women’s health across workplaces, supply chains, and business ecosystems.
In this collaboration, Nestlé says it will prioritize “tailored nutrition solutions” globally to support maternal and menopause health. The company has committed to offering menopausal women flexible working hours, practical adjustments to workplace conditions, access to medical guidance, and training for leaders.
For new working mothers, Nestlé provides up to six months of maternity leave, 400 breastfeeding rooms, access to childcare facilities, and postnatal reintegration programs that “prioritize flexibility.”
“We are proud to join this initiative and collaborate with UNFPA and other coalition members to redefine how businesses address women’s health,” says Serena Aboutboul, global head of Nutrition Division at Nestlé.
“From maternal health to menopause, our commitment is unwavering. We provide innovative and tailored nutrition solutions, ensure respectful workplace conditions, and increase support to women. When women thrive, families, communities, and economies flourish.”
Women’s health is gaining visibility
The coalition aligns itself with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on Good Health and Well-being and Gender Equality. As a member, Nestlé plans to “strengthen broader corporate action” in line with the UNFPA’s scorecard of metrics and indicators for women’s health and well-being in the workplace.
“We welcome companies taking concrete steps to strengthen women’s health and rights in the workplace,” says Mariarosa Cutillo, chief of the UNFPA Private Sector and Civil Society Branch.
“By joining the Coalition, Nestlé signals its commitment to advancing measurable standards and supporting a future where women’s health is recognized as central to business success and societal well-being.”
A recent Mayo Clinic survey of nearly 5,000 women found that over 80% who experienced disruptive menopause symptoms did not seek medical care. Researchers stress the need for healthcare professionals to proactively address symptoms, as menopause care is often “underrecognized and undertreated.”
Scientific understanding of menopause outcomes and symptom management is expanding. In October, researchers shed light on the prevalence of digestive issues and related stomach pain among menopausal women, while affirming that formal diagnoses are still limited.
Another paper cautioned that women seeking menopause relief through commercial hormone testing and unverified supplements should be mindful of the validity of these services. Routine hormone panel testing for evaluating menopausal symptoms is on the rise, often costing hundreds of dollars.