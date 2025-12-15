Lallemand Health Solutions receives European license for Proge Farm women’s health probiotic
Key takeaways
- Lallemand Health Solutions is expanding European access to Proge Farm’s L. plantarum P17630 through a new licensing agreement.
- The probiotic is supported by multiple clinical studies showing benefits for vaginal microbiome balance via oral use.
- The deal reinforces both companies’ positions in the rapidly growing women’s health probiotic market.
Lallemand Health Solutions and Proge Farm have signed a new licensing agreement for Lactiplantibacillus plantarum P17630, making the Proge Farm probiotic available for oral use in all European territories, as well as in Lallemand’s blends.
According to the companies, L. plantarum P17630 (Rosella) offers women a convenient oral solution for intimate health. For example, Health Canada has granted claims such as “helps support female or vaginal health” and “maintains a healthy vaginal microbiome.”
The new license follows an agreement from June 2020 granting Lallemand Health Solutions the use of Proge Farm’s strain in Asia, the Americas, France, and the Czech Republic.
“This achievement reflects the strong market adoption and trust in L. plantarum P17630 as a natural solution for women’s intimate health. Expanding our licensing rights worldwide allows us to deliver this unique strain to more women seeking effective, convenient oral probiotics,” says Isabelle Champié, VP of Sales and Marketing at Lallemand Health Solutions.
Women’s health probiotics
The companies aim to strengthen their position in the women’s health probiotic market with the new agreement. They note that this fast-growing niche is driven by consumer demand for natural, effective solutions for intimate health.
“We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Lallemand Health Solutions, a global leader in probiotics. Following the registration in Europe of our Live Biotherapeutic Product for vaginal use based on our L. plantarum P17630, this agreement reinforces the possibility for our strain to reach women everywhere, also for oral administration, improving quality of life through science-backed solutions,” says Giancarla Dondi, CEO of Proge Farm.
L. plantarum P17630 is isolated from healthy vaginal flora and supported by six clinical studies with over 800 women. These studies, including oral administration, demonstrate the probiotic’s benefits for maintaining vaginal balance and its support of conventional treatments for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis.
The probiotic has a convenient daily oral dosage of five billion CFU, according to Proge Farm.
In other developments for women’s health probiotics, ProBiotix Health recently developed two probiotic-based formulations to relieve symptoms and promote long-term cardiovascular health in women in menopause.
Meanwhile, Health Canada granted women’s urogenital health claims for SynBalance’s patented probiotic blend, and O Positiv Health introduced a broad-spectrum probiotic to support women’s gut, skin, and oral microbiome health, with ten clinically studied strains.