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JustFoodForDogs expands vet diet range for digestive and metabolic health
Key takeaways
- JustFoodForDogs has expanded its Veterinary Support Diet portfolio with nutritional foods for dogs needing gastrointestinal and metabolic health support.
- The expansion includes incorporating ultra-low fat, balanced fiber, and lower-glycemic carbohydrates into the diets to support digestion, weight management, and blood sugar control.
- The expansion reflects pet owners’ growing demand for functional, evidence-backed nutrition amid a time of prioritizing digestive health and longevity.
JustFoodForDogs has launched dog food products for digestive care and metabolic health, expanding its Veterinary Support Diet portfolio. The rollout includes a new prescription of fresh dog food for gastrointestinal conditions, Digestive Care, and an updated formula of its Metabolic + Weight Control diet.
The company says that all its Veterinary Support Diets are made of fresh human-made ingredients, formulated by board-certified veterinary nutrition specialists, and available with a prescription.
“Nutrition plays a critical role in supporting a dog’s health, especially when managing chronic or complex medical conditions,” says Dr. Chris Margrey, board-certified veterinary nutritionist and director of Veterinary Nutrition at JustFoodForDogs.
“Our Veterinary Support Diets are built on the same whole-food foundation as everyday meals, helping dogs enjoy eating therapeutic diets while making it easier for pet parents to stay consistent with the nutrition their veterinarian prescribed.”
Balanced pet nutrition
The Digestive Care Low Fat Veterinary Support Diet contains a mix of novel protein, balanced fiber, and ultra-low fat content. It is formulated especially for dogs with gastrointestinal disorders, including digestive sensitivities, and aims to provide easily digestible nutrition with complete and balanced nutrition.
The Metabolic + Weight Control supports diabetic pets, weight management, and blood sugar control, and contains lower glycemic index carbohydrates and a single-protein formula. It features barley and peas, turkey liver instead of beef, and a balanced fiber profile for gut health support amid weight loss.
JustFoodForDogs says that “every recipe is developed by the company’s veterinary team, including board-certified specialists in veterinary nutrition, toxicology, and dermatology, and is designed for the long-term nutritional management of specific medical conditions.”
The products have undergone independent testing in human food laboratories and are formulated to meet, or exceed, nutrition standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials, states the company.
An increasing market
The pet food market is growing as owners steadily prioritize the long-term wellness of their furry friends. The field has been seeing an increasingly “humanized” positioning of new launches as owners are projecting their own dietary and health priorities onto their pets, with specific interests in healthy aging and gut microbiota becoming more important.
Next to longevity, pet owners are also increasingly prioritizing cognitive health and mobility. Speaking to Nutrition Insight, AstaReal previously forecasted that the coming decade will be shaped by functional, evidence-backed ingredients, particularly those supporting healthy aging, including antioxidants, joint-health actives, cognitive-support nutrients, and digestive health solutions.
Innova Market Insights data from April this year showed a 26% compound annual growth rate in global pet food launched between 2021 and 2025.
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