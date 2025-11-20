Trending in men’s health: Longevity, not just strength, is the market’s new pillar
Key takeaways
- Supplement demand is growing for stress, sleep, metabolic, cognitive, skin, and healthy aging support as men adopt more proactive health routines.
- Ingredients like NAD+, resveratrol, and OEA, along with all-in-one performance stacks, are becoming central to next-generation men’s health formulations.
- AI tools, wearables, and advanced delivery systems are enabling more targeted formulations, better bioavailability, and clinically measurable outcomes.
Men’s health supplements are shifting from purely strength-targeting products toward holistic wellness as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive and multifunctional solutions. Experts from Saanroo and Pharmactive Biotech highlight how a growing interest in solutions that target healthy aging, metabolic support, cognitive performance, and sleep and stress support is revolutionizing the market.
Maggie McNamara, VP of Global Marketing at Saanroo, tells Nutrition Insight that the growing men’s health supplements market is driven by an increased interest in preventive care and personalized nutrition, fueled by advances in AI-powered health-tracking technologies such as biohacking and wearable devices. Moreover, she notes the market is covering more health concerns.
“In addition to popular testosterone-boosting ingredients like Testofen, which support energy, stamina, muscle strength, mass, libido, and more, men are now paying more attention to beauty products, such as those for hair and skin care. There’s also a growing focus on stress management, relaxation, and mood support. Other important areas include prostate health, energy boosting, and recovery.”
Carlos Rodriguez, communication manager at Pharmactive Biotech, adds that men are generally becoming more informed and proactive when it comes to health. “They look for science-backed, natural ingredients that address multiple goals simultaneously — stress resilience, heart and metabolic health, cognitive focus, and physical endurance.”
“There is also a growing emphasis on healthy aging, especially concerning cardiovascular, hormonal, and prostate function. Preventive care is now seen as a way to maintain vitality and confidence over time, not just to solve problems later.”
Preventive care drives innovation
McNamara expects preventative care to continue propelling the next wave of innovations in men’s health.
“Besides traditional areas like muscle strength and sexual wellness, the focus is widening to include mental health, stress relief, and sleep improvement — essential pillars for overall resilience and longevity. Additionally, more attention is being given to gut and immune health, as well as metabolic health and weight management.”
She says that the “next big thing” in men’s health supplements is a focus on anti-aging and longevity. “As the male population ages and seeks to maintain vitality, the demand for anti-aging supplements is surging. Ingredients such as NAD+ and resveratrol are gaining significant attention for their potential role in supporting cellular health and combating age-related muscle loss.”
Specifically, Innova Market Insights data indicates that 58% of male consumers globally take multivitamins and minerals to promote healthy aging, fueling demand for men’s health supplements.
McNamara adds that men are also seeking total performance stacks. “They are looking for convenience and efficiency, leading to the rise of all-in-one products, or ‘stacks,’ that combine benefits such as hormone support, energy enhancement, and cognitive clarity in a single, streamlined solution.”
Holistic health demands
Rodriguez says it’s “exciting” that innovation is moving toward integration. For example, he notes that in cognitive resilience and mood balance, solutions help men manage stress and mental fatigue while maintaining focus and motivation.
“Another is sleep optimization, not just sleeping longer but enhancing sleep quality and improving restorative sleep, which in turn supports hormonal and metabolic stability,” he adds. “Finally, sustaining metabolic health, keeping a healthy weight, stable glucose levels, and good cardiovascular function, will be key to long-term vitality.”
He also spots a growing scientific interest in the synergistic use of standardized botanical extracts to address these interconnected aspects of male physiology. “Combining ingredients that act on mood, metabolism, and cardiovascular function may represent the next step toward truly holistic men’s health formulations,” Rodriguez suggests.
In addition, he notes that younger men view health as a “state of daily balance and performance,” rather than solely as strength or endurance. He adds that men over 45 tend to focus more on metabolic and cardiovascular maintenance, as well as prostate health, although they are increasingly connecting these aspects to mood, energy, and overall vitality.
“Across all generations, stigma is fading,” details Rodriguez. “Men talk more openly about well-being, mental health, and sexual vitality, and they expect brands to communicate with authenticity and scientific credibility, not exaggerated claims.”
Addressing diverse needs
As the men’s health category becomes more inclusive of younger and aging consumers, McNamara also notes that condition-specific supplements are gaining popularity and are increasingly tailored to men.
She highlights several solutions from Saanroo that cater to the “diverse needs of today’s health-conscious men.”
For example, oleoylethanolamide (OEA), branded as Trpti, has benefits in weight management and metabolic health.
“OEA is a fatty acid ethanolamide produced by the intestine in response to food intake. It acts as a signaling molecule that activates peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-alpha, promoting lipolysis — the breakdown of fat — and helping to decrease food intake,” she explains.
“Additionally, OEA triggers the release of GLP-1 through a G protein-coupled receptor-dependent mechanism (GPR119), further supporting appetite control.”
Meanwhile, ActivAMP, a proprietary extract of Gynostemma pentaphyllum, has been clinically researched to support metabolic health, promote healthy weight management, and enhance aerobic fitness performance by up to 4%.
Saanroo also offers two extracts of billy-goat weed (Ageratum conyzoides): AgeProst for prostate health and bladder control, and HairAGE for hair growth support in topical treatments and oral supplementation.
In addition, McNamara says that Levagen+, a branded palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) ingredient, offers holistic health benefits. The ingredient has been proven to promote muscle regeneration and repair, reduce exercise-related inflammation, support recovery, lessen muscle soreness, improve sleep quality, and enhance cognitive function.
“In a recent study, when combined with eight weeks of strength training, PEA supplementation helped preserve lean muscle mass gains and significantly increased dynamic lower-body power compared to a placebo.”
Research advances
Rodriguez says there has been an “encouraging increase” in clinical and preclinical research that explores men’s specific physiological needs, such as hormonal balance, cardiovascular function, mood, sleep, and vitality.
“Researchers are showing increased interest in areas such as sexual health, stress resilience, and healthy aging, which are now being studied through a more integrative, evidence-based lens. This shift toward standardization and validated outcomes is reshaping the men’s health category.”
“One of the most important advances has been the development of standardized botanical extracts with well-defined mechanisms, allowing science to move beyond generic ‘energy’ claims toward measurable biological effects.”
Rodriguez notes that some of Pharmactive’s botanical ingredients have also been evaluated in clinical settings in areas that are “fundamental for male health,” such as Abg10+ (aged black garlic) in cardiovascular health and Affron (saffron extract) for emotional well-being.
“We’ve also explored other extracts, like Plasys300, a pollen-based extract studied in a consumer trial that yielded promising data on prostate comfort and overall male well-being.”
Delivery tech developments
Rodriguez emphasizes that technology is bringing speed and precision to the field.
“AI tools now help identify new mechanisms and refine clinical trial design, while wearables and biosensors make it possible to measure endpoints such as heart rate variability, sleep patterns, and recovery, data that resonate strongly with today’s consumers.”
In addition, he says that new delivery systems enhance ingredient stability and absorption, which enable the delivery of clinically relevant doses in more convenient, lifestyle-friendly formats, such as gummies, capsules, or functional beverages.
McNamara highlights several delivery technologies developed by Saanroo’s partner Pharmako Biotechnologies to advance the use of ingredients and support specific claims.
For example, AquaCelle, a clinically validated self-micro-emulsifying drug delivery system, is designed to increase the bioavailability and solubility of lipophilic actives.
She adds: “LipiSperse, an advanced cold-water dispersion technology, enables the easy dispersion of solid lipophilic active ingredients, which typically have relatively low bioavailability and poor solubility in cold water, thereby increasing their bioavailability in the body.”