Gundry MD blends creatine with Nuritas’ PeptiStrong peptide for strength & recovery
Key takeaways
- Gundry MD has launched MyoPeptide Complex, combining 5 g of creatine with 2.4 g of PeptiStrong plant peptides and vitamins D3 and K2.
- The formula targets healthy aging, strength, and recovery by pairing creatine for ATP cellular energy with PeptiStrong for muscle synthesis signaling.
- Reported benefits depend on supplier studies of PeptiStrong alone show improved strength recovery and reduced fatigue, rather than testing on the final blend.
Gundry MD has launched MyoPeptide Complex, a daily supplement formula combining the full 5 g dose of a third-party-tested micronized creatine monohydrate with PeptiStrong, a clinically studied plant peptide, and vitamins K2 (as MK-7) and D3.
According to the brand, the ingredients help recharge adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — the cell’s energy currency — to support a stronger body, faster recovery, and a sharper mind.
Unlike a traditional creatine powder focused primarily on athletic performance, MyoPeptide Complex was formulated for broader daily support, including strength, recovery, energy, mental sharpness, and healthy aging, shares Gundry MD.
In a single daily scoop mixed with water, the company says creatine fuels the muscles and brain while PeptiStrong signals muscles to rebuild for faster recovery and lasting gains. Meanwhile, vitamins K2 and D3 support the bones and heart that keep the body active. The vegan powder comes in a sugar-free cherry limeade flavor and is sold directly to consumers through the brand’s website.
“Everyone’s finally discovering what athletes have known for decades: creatine works,” says Dr. Steven Gundry, former cardiothoracic surgeon and founder of the brand. “But plain creatine only takes you so far. So, I made the version I’d actually take: high-quality creatine, made even better with a plant peptide that ‘tells’ your muscles to rebuild.”
Anabolism and age-related decline
Gundry MD says the human body constantly breaks down dietary proteins into amino acids, which cells then utilize to repair muscle, bone, brain and cardiac tissue. Known medically as “anabolism” — derived from the Greek word anabole, meaning “to build” — this cellular restoration process relies heavily on specific chemical signals to initiate.
A physiological shift known as anabolic resistance often develops with age, leading cells to become less responsive to these critical repair cues, according to Gundry MD. The brand says many people “feel weaker each year” as a result.
In Gundry MD’s internal, non-scientific 12-week user group, 30 participants aged 36 to 79 took the formula once daily and self-reported broad improvements in physical stamina, mobility, strength, and mental clarity.
Fava bean peptide research
PeptiStrong is a patented, plant-based network of bioactive signaling peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of fava beans (Vicia faba) and supplied by Nuritas. Marketed as a myopeptide (a muscle-targeted peptide network), the ingredient was identified using Nuritas’ Magnifier platform.
Nuritas says that, unlike whey or casein, which it describes as primarily raw nutritional fuel, PeptiStrong functions as a targeted cellular signaling network.
According to company literature and published research, its proposed mechanisms aim to upregulate muscle synthesis by triggering the mTOR and Phospho-S6 cellular pathways and downregulate muscle breakdown by suppressing markers such as atrogin-1, MuRF1, and myostatin.
Gundry MD notes that the efficacy results it cites for PeptiStrong come from supplier-run studies of the ingredient alone at 2.4 g per day, rather than of MyoPeptide Complex.
Each serving of the product contains 2.4 g of PeptiStrong. The supplier’s clinical data indicates improvements in strength recovery and reductions in exercise-induced muscle fatigue, alongside findings relating to mitochondrial mass markers.
One of the published PeptiStrong trials, conducted by Maastricht University in the Netherlands with Nuritas, found no differences between the fava bean peptide network and milk protein in muscle size and strength loss during immobilization, or in their recovery afterward.
The study used 20 g twice daily rather than 2.4 g per day. Nuritas has highlighted the trial’s finding of a higher muscle protein synthesis rate during recovery.
PeptiStrong holds self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe status and is approved by Health Canada. It also features in HUM Nutrition’s August 2026 launch of Stack & Sculpt, a peptide-powered creatine formulated to tone, support recovery, and help maintain muscle.
Upcoming webinars
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga
The future of infant nutrition: From science to success
Valio