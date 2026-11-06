AstaReal launches encapsulated astaxanthin to withstand higher levels of oxygen exposure
Key takeaways
- AstaReal has launched EB15, an encapsulated astaxanthin ingredient designed to withstand high oxygen exposure.
- The enhanced stability allows natural astaxanthin to be used in standard two-piece HPMC and gelatin capsules, the company claims.
- While initially developed for animal feed, EB15 is now produced for human dietary supplements with tablet applications under evaluation.
AstaReal has unveiled AstaReal EB15, a new encapsulated and stable astaxanthin ingredient that can be used in a wider range of formulations, including two-piece capsules, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) or gelatin capsules.
The ingredient’s encapsulation is designed to protect it against oxidation. AstaReal EB15 (Novasta EB15) constitutes at least 1.5% natural astaxanthin, derived from freshwater microalga, Haematococcus pluvialis.
“Astaxanthin is sensitive to oxygen. With EB15, we can maintain ingredient stability even in product formats where oxygen exposure is higher,” says Pernilla Berg, head of R&D at AstaReal AB.
Encapsulated against oxidation
According to AstaReal’s testing, the ingredient shows “good stability” in two-piece capsules.
“Two-piece capsules are a well-established format, with many manufacturers offering filling capacity,” says Berg. “By enabling the use of natural astaxanthin in this type of capsule, EB15 becomes relevant to a broader range of supplement manufacturers.”
EB15 was previously used in animal feed products and is now entering human dietary supplements, with production at a facility approved for food.
AstaReal AB says it continues to conduct stability and formulation tests, including for use in tablets.
“We are seeing promising results and will now continue to evaluate EB15 across different types of formulations. Our ambition is to gradually broaden its applications and provide our customers with even more options for their product development,” highlights Berg.
Astaxanthin innovation pipeline
In recent astaxanthin research, a small AstaReal-affiliated study of 20 active women found greater fat use during moderate exercise after two weeks of 12 mg daily AstaReal astaxanthin.
The evidence, published in July, suggested that astaxanthin may support steadier energy levels and more efficient sports performance by helping the body burn more fat instead of carbohydrates for fuel.
In the same month, Kuehnle AgroSystems, a Hawaiian algal biotechnology company, closed a multi-million-dollar Series B financing for its production of natural astaxanthin through proprietary dark fermentation technology. The company says its technology enables significantly lower environmental impact, improved supply security, and substantially lower production costs than conventional cultivation-based methods.
Upcoming webinars
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga
The future of infant nutrition: From science to success
Valio