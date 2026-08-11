AB-Biotics & Kaneka’s probiotic blend modulates estrogen across menopause stages
Key takeaways
- Clinical evidence shows that the probiotic blend KABP/Gyntima Menopause modulates estrogen and eases hot flashes, sleep issues, and low mood.
- The three-strain blend from AB-Biotics and Kaneka Probiotics works on gut bacteria enzymes that allow estrogen to be reabsorbed into the bloodstream.
- The companies say the ingredient is the first commercial probiotic proven to improve menopausal symptoms by leveraging the body’s natural hormones.
New clinical evidence supports claims behind AB-Biotics and Kaneka Probiotics’ probiotic blend, finding that it modulates estrogen levels and improves symptoms in peri- and postmenopausal women.
The ingredient is commercialized in the US as KABP Menopause and in Europe as Gyntima Menopause.
According to the companies, the findings make the blend the first and only commercial probiotic ingredient to clinically demonstrate both estrogen modulation and menopausal symptom improvement.
Furthermore, the suppliers say these areas are among the fastest-growing categories in women’s health supplements.
“More than one billion women worldwide are currently experiencing or have gone through the menopausal transition, which profoundly impacts multiple aspects of health and quality of life,” says study lead author María Rodríguez-Palmero, medical director at AB-Biotics.
“While scientific investment and innovation in this area have expanded over recent years, consumer research suggests that the vast majority of women feel poorly served by the solutions currently available to them.”
Modulating the estrobolome
Released in The Journal of The Menopause Society, the study findings add to previous research demonstrating that the blend — containing Levilactobacillus brevis KABP 052, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP 051, and Pediococcus acidilactici KABP 021 — helped to sustain estrogen levels in peri- and postmenopausal women by modulating the estrobolome, which is a subcategory of gut bacteria involved in estrogen metabolism.
The companies stress that for the first time, the evidence supports that this blend’s effects on the estrobolome can translate into “tangible improvements” for women experiencing menopause.
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involved 245 peri- and postmenopausal women aged 45–60 with mild to moderate symptoms. The women received either 1 billion CFU/day of the probiotic blend or a placebo for 12 weeks.
Throughout the study, participants maintained their usual diet and lifestyle. Over three months, those supplementing with the probiotic showed a significant improvement in menopause-associated symptoms and their quality of life compared to those taking the placebo.
Researchers evaluated these outcomes using validated scales, including the Menopause Rating Scale II (MRS-II). This is a self-administered, health-related quality of life scale designed to assess the impact of physical and psychological symptoms of menopause.
Easing specific symptoms
Based on participants’ rating in MRS-II, the study authors highlight particularly noticeable improvements in symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and heart discomfort.
In the psychological domain, they observed significant reductions in depressive mood among participants taking the probiotic as well as a trend toward improved physical and mental exhaustion.
Additionally, these women recorded significantly greater improvements in Utian Quality of Life scores, which benchmark the sense of well-being among peri- and postmenopausal women.
Previous scientific backing
Previous research has demonstrated how the probiotic blend modulates serum estrogen levels through β-glucuronidase (GUS) enzyme activity.
According to the companies, this bacterial enzyme deconjugates estrogens in the gut, allowing them to be reabsorbed into the bloodstream rather than eliminated, which contributes to systemic hormonal balance using the body’s own resources.
L. brevis KABP 052, which is labeled as the lead strain in the blend, was selected from over 80 candidates for its high GUS activity.
The companies say L. plantarum KABP 051 and P. acidilactici KABP 021 strengthen the gut barrier, which is often compromised during menopause.
Both strains are naturally present in the human gut and produce beneficial compounds such as short-chain fatty acids and agents to maintain a well-balanced gut microbiome.
“Research highlights a significant unmet need in menopause care, with only around 45% of European women reporting satisfaction with available options, and only 7% of peri- and postmenopausal women in the US being ‘very satisfied’ with over-the-counter options,” states Rodriguez-Palmero.
“The findings of this new study on the Gyntima Menopause/KABP Menopause probiotic blend are an important step toward changing that.”
Nutrition Insight hosted an exclusive webinar with AB-Biotics, titled “Biotics for Healthy Aging: Targeted Microbial Strategies to Support Longevity.” The company’s CEO and co-founder, Miquel Ángel Bonachera, shared his insights on the role of biotics and the gut microbiome in healthy aging.
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