Clasado Biosciences names Pharmanutra as Italian distributor for Bimuno GOS prebiotic
Key takeaways
- Clasado Biosciences has partnered with Pharmanutra for the exclusive distribution of its Bimuno GOS prebiotic ingredient across Italy.
- Italy is a strategic market for this expansion due to strong consumer awareness and high demand for gut health products.
- Bimuno GOS is a highly stable, clinically backed galactooligosaccharide that supports gastrointestinal, immune, and cognitive health at low daily doses.
Clasado Biosciences has entered a distribution agreement with Pharmanutra for its prebiotic galactooligosaccharide (GOS), Bimuno GOS. Pharmanutra now has the exclusive right to supply Bimuno GOS to brands and contract manufacturers across the Italian supplements, food and beverage, and pet nutrition markets.
“Italy is a sophisticated and scientifically engaged market, and partnering with Pharmanutra gives us an outstanding platform to reach formulators who are ready to build on strong consumer demand,” says Annika Malmros, director of business development at Clasado Biosciences.
“With digestive health front-of-mind for almost half of Italian consumers, and prebiotic awareness already firmly embedded, the timing is excellent,” she adds. “Pharmanutra has a deep understanding of branded ingredients and a proven ability to support customers from formulation through to market, making it an ideal partner.”
“We are confident that together we can deliver real value to Italian brands looking to develop products backed by the most rigorously studied GOS available.”
Bimuno GOS for broad-spectrum health
Clasado Biosciences highlights research supporting that Bimuno GOS selectively nourishes beneficial bacteria, including Bifidobacteria, which the ingredient specialist says is a key modulator of gastrointestinal, immune, and cognitive health.
Bimono GOS has a clinically proven bifidogenic effect from a daily dose of 1.37 g of active GOS, according to the company. Additionally, Clasado Biosciences says it is highly stable across a wide range of temperatures and pH levels, which makes it suitable for various applications ranging from dietary supplements and capsules to functional foods, beverages, and pet nutrition.
Recently, a study in healthy male athletes comparing Bimuno GOS to a placebo found that it improved gut barrier integrity, reduced the severity of gastrointestinal symptoms, and reduced upper respiratory symptoms.
Last year, Clasado Biosciences reached a regulatory milestone for Bimuno GOS when it was approved for use in products listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia. This covers dietary supplements for therapeutic purposes.
Italy’s appetite for biotics
Clasado Biosciences sees Italy as one of the most established European markets for biotics. The market’s consumer appetite offers significant opportunities for science-led prebiotic development.
“With a strong track record in branded ingredients and an established portfolio of its own proprietary solutions, Pharmanutra brings commercial reach and market insights to the collaboration,” highlights the company.
As spotlighted in Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends 2026, gut health ranks as one of the top physical health concerns for many global consumers. It not only affects digestion but also extends into weight management, immune health benefits, stress relief, and sleep.
Two-thirds of consumers also say they have acted on gut health concerns, according to Innova Market Insights Data. The market researcher highlights that activity is primarily among older generations, as digestive health becomes a greater issue with age. Nevertheless, about half of consumers surveyed said they are turning to nutrition-fortified and regular food and beverages for gut support.
“The addition of Bimuno GOS to our portfolio is a natural fit for us. We always focus on ingredients that differentiate themselves thanks to their scientific evidence, as Bimuno GOS does,” says Carlo Volpi, COO at Pharmanutra.
“Distributing one of the most widely studied prebiotics in the Italian market is a fantastic opportunity to give our customers across dietary supplements, food and beverage, and pet nutrition access to a prebiotic ingredient they can use with full confidence. Italian consumers are very knowledgeable when it comes to health and nutrition, and the depth of science behind Bimuno GOS is precisely what the market is looking for.”
In May, Clasado Biosciences partnered with Prokopton to expand its distribution footprint for Bimuno GOS in France, which it highlighted as another significant European market for prebiotics. Prokopton is supplying the ingredient to French brands and manufacturers in supplements, food and beverage, and pet nutrition.
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