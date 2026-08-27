Vitafoods Asia 2026: Concordix’s chewable emulsion advances supplement delivery
Key takeaways
- Concordix is introducing a patented, chewable emulsion technology at Vitafoods Asia 2026 that converts supplements into submicron gelled droplets to improve absorption.
- The company says its format allows brands to deliver higher ingredient payloads and better stability across various health categories while making intake more enjoyable.
- It adds that the delivery platform can be customized specifically for Asian market preferences, where consumers are shifting away from traditional tablets and capsules.
Concordix is showcasing its globally patented chewable emulsion delivery technology at the upcoming Vitafoods Asia trade fair in Bangkok, Thailand (Sep 2–4). Developed by Vitux in Norway, the solution transforms nutritional ingredients into chewable gelled emulsions containing submicron droplets, which the company says is a delivery format designed for “harmony with the body’s natural digestive process.”
At the show, Concordix will feature a suite of launch-ready and customizable supplement concepts targeting multiple health categories. The delivery format claims to boost nutrient delivery, formulation flexibility, and consumer-friendliness.
“Our goal is to help customers move beyond simply choosing ingredients and think about the complete delivery experience,” says Catherine Nardone, VP of marketing at Concordix.
“Concordix gives brands a platform for bringing together science, formulation, and consumer experience in one product. For the Asian market in particular, we see tremendous potential to create supplement concepts that are both highly functional and genuinely enjoyable to take.”
More than a simple carrier
Designed to function more than a simple carrier for active ingredients, Concordix addresses some of the most common challenges in supplement development.
According to the brand, chewable emulsion can help formulators deliver meaningful ingredient payloads while supporting ingredient stability and creating a convenient, enjoyable consumer experience.
The platform can accommodate a broad range of nutritional ingredients, combining multiple nutritional ingredients within differentiated product concepts.
Concordix products are applicable across various categories, including eye health, cognitive health, healthy aging, prenatal and early-life nutrition, beauty from within, children’s nutrition, and general wellness.
Concordix works collaboratively with customers from formulation through commercialization, helping brands optimize ingredient compatibility, payload, stability, and sensory characteristics while developing products tailored to their target markets.
Eye on Asian market
For formulators serving the Asian nutraceutical sector, Concordix can be customized around regional consumer preferences, ingredient strategies, and regulatory requirements, the brand highlights.
“As Asia’s nutritional supplement market continues to evolve, consumers are increasingly looking beyond traditional tablets and capsules toward products that combine efficacy with convenience, taste, and an elevated consumption experience,” it highlights.
“At the same time, brands face the challenge of delivering meaningful amounts of nutrients in formats consumers enjoy taking consistently.”
Ingredient suppliers are expecting healthy aging and active nutrition to be the main trends at Vitafoods Asia 2026. In anticipation of the show, Nutrition Insight met with Puredia, Aker BioMarine, GC Rieber VivoMega, and Nexira to explore market demands, product innovations in omegas and botanicals, and consumer trends across Asian countries.
“Asia is one of the most dynamic nutritional markets in the world, with consumers who are highly receptive to new formats, premium products, and science-backed innovation,” comments Concordix’s Nardone.
“That makes Vitafoods Asia an ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate that supplement innovation isn’t only about discovering the next ingredient. How that ingredient is delivered can be just as important.”
In other pre-show coverage, Nutrition Insight spoke with Gareth Baguley, Vitafoods brand director, who highlighted how the longevity of the beauty-from-within category across the Asia-Pacific region has grown into one of the world’s most established nutricosmetic markets.
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