Probi expands probiotic portfolio with sports and pet care products
Key takeaways
- Probi has expanded its product portfolio into two new categories: Sports & Active Nutrition and Pets by Probi, the latter marking its entry into the pet supplement market.
- The Sports & Active Nutrition line features the L. plantarum 299V strain, claiming to support overall physical performance, endurance, and digestive comfort.
- The Pets by Probi category offers new scientifically backed probiotic solutions for dogs and cats, targeting digestive and oral health.
Probi has extended its portfolio with two new categories: “Sports & Active Nutrition by Probi” and “Pets by Probi.” As part of this move, the biotics solutions specialist is entering the pet supplement market with the launch of two scientifically backed probiotic solutions targeting digestive and oral health for dogs and cats.
Within Sports & Active Nutrition by Probi, the company offers a probiotic solution using the strain Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299V (LP299V). Based on research, the company claims this strain supports overall physical performance, including cardio-respiratory function, digestive comfort during exercise, circulatory health, endurance, and vitality.
“Everyday performance starts in the gut, a link more consumers now recognize,” says Probi CEO, Anita Johansen.
“Your gut microbiome influences nutrient absorption, energy, and recovery, which are all important for performing your best. With this launch, we offer a natural, clinically proven way to help people feel and perform their best.”
A recent Innova Market Insights report details that sports nutrition has regained growth after the pandemic. The category suffered a decline in launch activity during those years, but later experienced a revival in 2023 and 2024. Performance supplements are now seeing a resurgence among mainstream consumers who want to live an active lifestyle.
Probi’s pet health entry
Pets by Probi leverages Probi’s expertise in human probiotics, featuring the proprietary strain L. plantarum 6595 (LP6595) for digestive health, alongside Streptococcus salivarius BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 for oral health.
“Pets are valued members of the family. These are the two main areas we see pet owners increasingly investing in. By extending our offering, we are responding to the growing demand for scientifically supported probiotic solutions for pets,” comments Johansen.
Probi recently strengthened its collaboration with BLIS Technologies by revising an agreement that provides Probi with exclusive distribution rights for the probiotic strains BLIS K12 and BLIS M18.
These rights apply to designated markets in oral health for both humans and pets. In the US, Probi received the National Animal Supplement Council Preferred Supplier certification, backing its quality and safety standards in the animal health space.