Sabinsa unpacks health trends and nutraceutical market access challenges in Asia
Key takeaways
- Sabinsa highlights healthy aging, brain health, mobility, and gut health as key drivers for supplement demand in Asia.
- The company’s CEO cautions that each country has its own requirements for ingredients, dosage, claims, product classification, registration, and documentation.
- There is a shift from general wellness to targeted, evidence-backed products that are stable in different climate conditions.
At the Vitafoods Asia 2026 trade show in Bangkok, Thailand, Sabinsa will showcase its range of science-backed ingredients, which the herbal extracts manufacturer says address regional key health concerns.
Shaheen Majeed, global CEO and managing director of the company, tells Nutrition Insight that healthy aging is one of the strongest trends across Asia.
“Consumers are not only thinking about living longer; they expect to stay active, mentally sharp, and independent for as long as possible.”
He notes this is creating opportunities for the company’s ingredients, for example, in joint health and mobility for Boswellin, cognitive health with Sabroxy, circulation and endurance for Sabeet, metabolic wellness with Silbinol and Saberry, and digestive health with LactoSpore and DigeZyme enzymes.
“Brain health and stress management are also growing quickly, which is no longer a concern only for older consumers. Working adults, and even younger people, are looking for support with focus, memory, and the effects of daily stress in modern life. Sabroxy and Shagandha are well-positioned for these applications.”
At the same time, Majeed says that gut health, metabolic health, and weight management remain important as consumers are becoming more aware of how these areas affect their overall health. He notes that LactoSpore and DigeZyme support digestive health, while Silbinol, Saberry, GarCitrin, and Cirpusins each address a different angle of metabolic health and healthy weight management.
He points to beauty-from-within as another growing category as an area where antioxidant and gut-health benefits can complement skin-health positioning. As an example, he highlights Sabinsa’s Curcumin C3 Reduct and Saberry with antioxidant support, while LactoSpore provides a gut-health component for such concepts.
“Overall, the market is moving away from general wellness products toward more targeted solutions. Consumers want to understand exactly what a product is for, why they should take it, and what evidence stands behind it.”
Efficacy, convenience, and science
Majeed notes that consumers expect products to be effective, easy to use, and supported with credible scientific evidence. “A natural or traditional ingredient may attract initial interest, but that alone is no longer enough to build long-term consumer confidence.”
“This is why Sabinsa focuses on innovative ingredients with clearly identified active compounds, reliable quality, safety data, and clinical support. We also consider bioavailability, stability, and effective dosage, because these factors ultimately determine whether an ingredient can perform properly once it’s in the finished product.”
Regarding convenient formats, Majeed says consumers increasingly prefer gummies, powders, stick packs, beverages, chewables, or smaller capsules or tablets. However, he cautions that easy-to-consume and attractive products must still contain a meaningful dose and maintain quality throughout the shelf life.
“Therefore, our approach is to connect the science with real consumer needs,” he details. “We focus on helping customers develop products with our ingredients that are effective and credible, but also simple enough to become part of consumers’ daily routine.”
Market entry challenges
According to Majeed, many brands underestimate that Asia is not a single market. “Each country has its own requirements for ingredient acceptance, dosage, label claims, product classification, registration, and supporting documentation. A formulation that works in one country may need to be adjusted before it can be launched in another.”
He points to stability as a major concern, especially given the high temperature and humidity across much of the region. “Whatever ingredient a brand is formulating with from our portfolio, the raw material and finished product both need to maintain their quality and active content throughout the shelf life.”
Moreover, he says there can be challenges around sensory properties, solubility, ingredient compatibility, and fitting an effective dose into a consumer-friendly format.
“Sabinsa supports customers by providing technical and regulatory documents, specifications, analytical methods, stability data, safety certifications, and clinical data,” adds Majeed. “Our technical team also helps customers select the right ingredient grade and suitable formulation approach for their target market.”
Co-creation lab
The company also collaborates with customers and its local partners to review market requirements to ensure dosage, claims, and product positioning can be adjusted before a product is launched. He says this helps reduce the risk of registration delays, reformulation, or unsupported marketing claims down the line.
“Permissible claims can vary by country even when the ingredient itself remains the same,” Majeed cautions.
At Vitafoods Asia 2026, Sabinsa aims to find more local partners who understand their markets and how they differ from other countries in terms of regulations, consumer needs, suitable product formats, pricing, and distribution channels.
“We look forward to working more closely with supplement, functional food, and beverage companies to develop products that are scientifically supported, but also practical and affordable for local consumers,” says Majeed.
During the show, he will also address AI in research during the session “Evidence to impact: How AI-driven clinical trials are reshaping innovation.”
Majeed details: “This panel will be digging into how AI-powered clinical trials are generating real-world evidence and where that evidence translates into genuine return on investment for ingredient suppliers and brands alike.”
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