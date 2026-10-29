Revyve’s new yeast protein targets plant protein texture gaps in shakes and bars
Key takeaways
- Revyve has launched a yeast protein solution designed to improve the protein quality, texture, and taste of plant-based active nutrition products.
- Revyve says the ingredient has a PDCAAS of 1, the top protein quality score, and contains beta-glucans and fiber.
- By adding creaminess to drinks and softness to bars, Revyve says it helps brands overcome common plant protein texture issues as supply constraints push companies away from whey.
Dutch food-tech company Revyve has unveiled a yeast protein solution to improve the plant-protein quality, texture, and taste of active nutrition and healthy aging products.
According to Revyve, the solution has a PDCAAS of 1, the top score for protein quality, and adds fiber to the blend. In ready-to-mix beverages, it brings a creamy body and smooth mouthfeel, while it helps keep protein bars soft and chewy.
The ingredient also contains naturally occurring nutrients associated with healthy aging benefits and immunity, such as beta-glucans, adds the company.
“Brands are being forced to move away from whey, but plant protein on its own still asks consumers to compromise on texture and taste,” says Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of Revyve.
“A small amount of our yeast protein changes that. We spent years learning how yeast can build texture in food, and now we’re putting that to work in the nutrition space.”
Overcoming textural challenges
Demand for protein products keeps growing in line with the rise of GLP-1 nutritional support products and active consumer lifestyles. Revyve underscores that pressure on whey prices and supply has been driving brands to consider plant proteins.
The company notes that many consumers still find plant protein products thin, gritty, or beany, and they often fall short on protein quality. “Revyve’s yeast protein is built to close that gap,” it highlights.
Unlike other yeast ingredients, Revyve notes itsyeast protein retains its natural functional elements thanks to a proprietary process. It initially used these texture-building properties to replace eggs in bakery and savory sauces, and says the same functionality adds creaminess and body to nutritional shakes.
The yeast protein is labeled allergen-free and clean label, and it is produced at Revyve’s industrial-scale facility in Dinteloord, the Netherlands. The company’s applications team offers support for formulators tailoring nutrition, taste, and texture to their targets.
Revyve is showcasing its ingredients at this week’s SupplySide Global 2026 trade fair in Las Vegas, US (Oct 28–30), where it is offering samples to brand owners and formulators.
The company also offers a gluten-free ingredient line made from baker’s yeast. It details that the egg replacer delivers “excellent texturizing functionalities” and is fully neutral in flavor and color.
Revyve launches a yeast protein with a PDCAAS of 1 that adds creaminess to plant protein shakes and softness to bars for healthy aging.
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