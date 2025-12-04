PureHealth Research’s Youth Switch longevity supplement targets telomere shortening for healthy aging
Key takeaways
- PureHealth Research has launched Youth Switch, a longevity supplement targeting telomere shortening, a key marker of biological aging.
- The supplement features adaptogens and antioxidants, including ashwagandha and cat’s claw, studied for their effects on telomerase activity and cellular health.
- The formula is designed to support healthy aging by aiding telomere maintenance, DNA protection, mitochondrial function, and immune system health.
PureHealth Research has launched its Youth Switch longevity supplement, addressing a fundamental aging marker — telomere shortening — with a specialized blend of adaptogens and antioxidants that have been studied for their effects on telomerase activity and cellular regeneration.
As the protective caps found on the ends of chromosomes, telomeres shorten with each cell division. This is why they are considered “biological aging clocks” that determine cellular age and overall vitality, PureHealth Research highlights. When these protective DNA caps become too short, cells stop functioning properly, leading to age-related decline.
The scientific evidence supporting individual ingredients in Youth Switch points to benefits in key biological areas, according to PureHealth. They have shown to aid in telomerase enzyme activity and telomere maintenance, alongside DNA protection and cellular repair mechanisms.
Furthermore, the formula supports mitochondrial function and energy production, contributes to oxidative stress reduction through antioxidant activity, and promotes immune system support and gut barrier health.
“The emerging science of telomere biology has opened new possibilities for supporting healthy aging,” says PureHealth Research R&D team representative Viktorija Vaiciune. “We’ve carefully selected botanical ingredients that individual research studies have shown to influence the mechanisms that maintain cellular health throughout the aging process.”
Bridging nutritional science with traditional medicine
Innova Market Insights’ data suggests that one in three global consumers focuses on healthy aging as their top physical health priority. Between 2019 and 2024, healthy aging product launches grew by 9% annually, with supplements accounting for 59% of new product launches.
Targeting this demand, the Youth Switch formula is designed to bridge traditional botanical wisdom with modern nutritional science. “Our approach combines ingredients with extensive individual research backing,” highlights the PureHealth Research supplement development team.
“Each botanical and nutrient has been selected based on scientific literature demonstrating its potential role in supporting the body’s natural aging processes.”
Ashwagandha, used in traditional Indian medicine for over 4,000 years and featured in the formula, has been studied for its effects on telomerase activity in laboratory research.
The formula’s inclusion of cat’s claw from the Amazonian rainforest offers carboxy alkyl esters, which research suggests may protect DNA against environmental stressors, including UV radiation.
Meanwhile, Youth Switch incorporates the amino acids L-lysine and L-ornithine alpha-ketoglutarate, which have been studied for their role in supporting human growth hormone production.
Among other featured ingredients, ceylon cinnamon has been researched for optimizing cellular energy metabolism. L-citrulline research demonstrates potential effects on telomerase activity and oxidative stress protection, while L-glutamine supports gut barrier integrity essential for immune function.
All ingredients are manufactured in US FDA-registered facilities following Good Manufacturing Practice protocols, according to PureHealth Research. It adds that the formulation is non-GMO and undergoes “rigorous testing” for purity and potency to ensure quality standards.
Focus on telomeres
Consumer awareness about dietary interventions to slow telomere shortening has risen in recent years, with new supporting evidence coming to light. Recently, a study showed that three to four cups of coffee a day may slow biological aging for those with severe mental illness by preserving telomere length.
Earlier this year, a randomized controlled trial titled “Vital” discovered that vitamin D supplementation also helps to maintain telomeres. Compared to taking a placebo, taking vitamin D3 supplements significantly reduced telomere shortening over four years, preventing the “equivalent of nearly three years” of aging compared with the placebo, according to the findings.
Touchstone Essentials recently launched its own longevity supplement, Telo-Vital. Developed by longevity researcher Dr. Bill Andrews, the product is formulated with organic botanicals targeting the root cause of aging and was first introduced at Dave Asprey’s Biohacking Conference in Austin, Texas, US.
