Nektium unveils delivery technology blends to enhance botanical nutraceutical stability
Key takeaways
- Nektium has introduced its Smartek proprietary manufacturing technologies designed to shield and stabilize bioactive botanical compounds.
- Smartek uses combinations of delivery technologies, including microencapsulation and inclusion systems, to ensure stability, efficacy, and formulation versatility.
- The technologies are already applied to Nektium’s products Vanizem and Zynamite S, claiming enhanced health benefits at low doses and extending shelf life.
Nektium has debuted a suite of proprietary manufacturing technologies, branded as Smartek by Nektium, to deliver its botanical extracts with “efficacy, stability, and versatility” across a broad range of formulations.
Developed in-house by Nektium’s research teams, the technologies are designed to “shield and stabilize” key bioactive compounds in botanicals to maintain their efficacy throughout the manufacturing process and into the final product.
They are based on proprietary combinations of delivery technologies, including multi-stage microencapsulation, molecular and matrix inclusion systems, and controlled ionization.
“Smartek by Nektium is a testament to our philosophy of combining science-based innovation with a foundation of in-house manufacturing and quality control,” says Nektium CEO Miguel Jimenez.
“Our commitment to quality is embedded in every step of our vertically integrated supply chain, from sourcing to finished product. By controlling the entire process and leveraging advanced technologies, we provide customers with botanical ingredients that deliver on the promise of quality, traceability, health benefits, and efficacy.”
Added health benefits
Nektium claims that Smartek offers health benefits at the lowest possible dose, while extending shelf life and enabling more formulation versatility in formats such as gummies and beverages.
The company selects a Smartek formula based on the specific needs of each botanical ingredient to deliver “optimal efficacy, enhanced physicochemical properties, and more neutral sensory characteristics.”
Nektium has applied Smartek in a variety of products in its botanical extracts portfolio.
These include Vanizem, a fast-acting mood- and sleep-enhancing extract of Grains of Paradise (Aframomum melegueta), which is extracted and processed using a patented, complex coacervation technology. This optimizes delivery at a low dose (100–150 mg) by stabilizing the key bioactive vanilloid components. Nutrition Insight connected with Nektium to explore how Vanizem meets the growing consumer demand for natural stress relief and sleep support.
Smartek is also applied to Zynamite S, a fully water-soluble, neutral-taste, low-dose formulation of Nektium’s Zynamite mango leaf extract nootropic for cognitive performance and non-stimulative mental energy, which taps into the growing demand for functional beverages.
Smartek product pipeline
Nektium says additional product launches using Smartek are currently in development. One example is the use of a double microencapsulation approach for enhanced delivery, neutral sensory properties, and “excellent dispersibility” for botanical extracts in powder formats, including sachets and shakes.
The company states that its raw ingredients are fully traceable and sustainably sourced. Nektium’s botanical extracts are manufactured in compliance with regulatory requirements using food-grade, validated processing steps at its facility in Spain.
“The in-house laboratory undertakes rigorous plant identity and batch control procedures, including DNA barcode analysis and ultra-high performance liquid chromatography profiles,” states Nektium.
“Together with Smartek delivery technologies, this approach ensures Nektium’s botanicals have the correct phytochemical profiles, identity, active compound content, and organoleptic properties.”
As botanicals become increasingly popular, companies are doubling down on quality control to counter adulteration of species in high demand. To support these efforts, the US Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program has developed guidance documents on ingredients like ashwagandha, echinacea, and bacopa.