Olly debuts “first-of-its-kind” Mochi Bites supplements for beauty, sleep & energy
Key takeaways
- Olly has launched Mochi Bites in the US, a new soft supplement format available exclusively at Target in Beauty, Sleep, Multi, and Energy formulas.
- Developed over three years, the vegan and gluten-free bites contain around 1 g of sugar per serving without synthetic flavors or colors.
- Olly is promoting the line with an experiential event at Hudson Yards, New York, US, in late October featuring product samples and a nail care brand collaboration.
Supplement brand Olly has unveiled Mochi Bites, dubbed a “first-of-its-kind supplement format” that pairs beauty, sleep, energy, and multivitamin needs with a soft, pillowy bite.
The Mochi Bites will launch exclusively at Target with Target Clean certification. Each serving contains around 1 g of sugar, with no synthetic flavors or colors. The vegan and gluten-free product taps into growing consumer interest in the format, says Olly.
According to the brand, online searches for mochi-related products increased 17.1% year over year, while views and engagement on TikTok rose 45.1%.
“After three years of development, our team has unlocked an entirely new experience that brings together the best of efficacy and delight,” says Punam Patel, Olly’s chief product officer.
“At Olly, innovation always starts with science, and Mochi Bites pair evidence-based ingredients with a new vegan and vegetarian format with less than 1g of sugar per serving. We’re committed to giving consumers an elevated, effective way to support their everyday health and wellness goals without compromise.”
Four mochi formulas
The Mochi Bites lineup offers four formulas with distinct health targets — Beauty, Sleep, Multi (a multivitamin), and Energy.
Strawberry-lychee-flavored Beauty Mochi Bites carry the claims of supporting healthy hair, nails, and skin, with 6,000 mcg of biotin per serving, plus vitamins C and E.
Flavored with starfruit, Sleep Mochi Bites contain 5 mg of melatonin per serving, while magnesium in their formula supports normal muscle function and a healthy nervous system, according to Olly.
With a tropical passionfruit flavor, Multi Mochi Bites are the lineup’s daily multivitamin offering, featuring 10 essential nutrients and claiming to support immune health with vitamins A, C, D, E, and B12; cognitive function with vitamin B6; hair and nail health with biotin; and bone health with vitamin K2.
Energy Mochi Bites come in a caffeine-free formula featuring vitamin B12 to support cellular energy production. Flavored with peach green tea, they are also labeled as excellent sources of vitamin B6 to support healthy brain function.
Mochi campaign
Olly will kick off a multi-faceted campaign to introduce consumers to the new format and flavors.
On October 29–30, the brand will host a consumer experiential event at Hudson Yards in New York City, US, where attendees can sample all four Mochi products.
Olly has also partnered with nail care brand Chillhouse for a limited collaboration of Mochi Bites-themed press-on nails, available to those who attend the Hudson Yards event.
The label’s range of other products include Mellow Menopause, its first product to support menopause and provide “multi-symptom management for hot flashes, night sweats, mood, fatigue, and sleep.
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