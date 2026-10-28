Leprino Nutrition quadruples microparticulated whey capacity with US$35M Texas expansion
Key takeaways
- Leprino Nutrition says it quadrupled its microparticulated whey production capacity through a US$35 million expansion at its Lubbock facility.
- The expanded site focuses on producing MP Pro C80, a patented whey protein concentrate that provides fat-like creaminess without chalkiness or excessive thickness.
- The company says the added capacity will help brands formulate high-protein, sensory-optimized products for active consumers and GLP-1 users.
Leprino Foods Company’s specialty ingredient division, Leprino Nutrition, has quadrupled its microparticulated whey production capacity through a US$35 million expansion at its Lubbock, Texas, US facility.
The expanded capacity supports the production of the company’s Sweet Whey and will focus on consolidating externally sourced whey solids.
“This expansion allows us to bring meaningful volume to the market at exactly the moment the industry needs it,” says Angela Queneau, senior director of research and development at Leprino Nutrition.
“Microparticulation is one of the most technically demanding and commercially promising formats in specialty protein today. With our investment in Lubbock, customers can benefit from advanced dairy science coupled with supply confidence to formulate ambitious, high-protein products.”
Versatile protein without chalkiness
Demand for protein-fortified food and beverage products continues to grow driven by GLP-1 nutrition support and the rise of active consumers. Its facility expansion follows that of other key industry players scaling up whey operations this year, including FrieslandCampina’s €90 million (~US$100.1 million) investment to accelerate its production in the Netherlands.
As brands push protein levels higher, Leprino Nutrition flags that many encounter formulation challenges that impact taste, texture, and stability, which can undermine the consumer experience.
The company’s specialty protein ingredient MP Pro C80 is a microparticulated whey protein concentrate designed to work in complex formulas without compromising sensory quality.
MP Pro C80 delivers fat-like creaminess and texture, enabling higher protein levels without excessive thickness or chalkiness, according to the manufacturer. It is positioned for various applications, including puddings, baked goods, snacks, dips, dressings, sauces, and ice cream.
The ingredient is produced using a patented process, which yields uniformly sized protein particles similar in size to milk fat globules. This creates the creamy, fat-like mouthfeel and low viscosity even at high protein concentrations, without the chalkiness common to commodity whey fortification.
Leprino Nutrition adds that MP Pro C80 offers excellent stability under high-heat processing, with low to no foaming for applications that demand protein density and a smooth, clean taste.
The site joins Fort Morgan, Colorado, US, as one of Leprino Nutrition’s two facilities dedicated to microparticulated whey production.
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