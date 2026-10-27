IFF launches GutABAlite for metabolic health via GABA production at SupplySide Global 2026
Key takeaways
- IFF introduces Howaru GutABAlite, the commercial name for the GABA-producing strain L. brevis LBR-6108.
- A six-week IFF study links GutABAlite to gut GABA production, more short-chain fatty acids, and lower glucose exposure, with trends in insulin measures.
- The company seeks to meet the metabolic health demand through a gut-first positioning.
IFF has launched GutABAlite, a probiotic brand for the clinically studied strain Levilactobacillus brevis LBR-6108, for metabolic health.
The flavors and health company says that the strain has been found to produce GABA in the gut and was linked to lower glucose exposure and insulin measures.
“Consumers want practical ways to support healthy blood sugar, sustained energy, and digestive health as connected parts of everyday wellness,” says Allyson Fish, SVP of IFF Health Sciences.
“GutABAlite gives supplement and functional food brands a differentiated, gut-first solution backed by human clinical evidence.”
Metabolic health has become one of the main trends in nutrition. IFF says that GutABAlite gives brands a new way to tap into this demand through the gut microbiome.
The ingredient joins Howaru, IFF’s portfolio of clinically studied probiotic strains. The company says GutABAlite can be used in supplement and functional food applications, and will be showcasing the strain this week at SupplySide Global in the US (Oct 28–30).
Insulin and glucose findings
According to IFF’s referenced randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human study, GutABAlite has been shown to increase beneficial short-chain fatty acids while producing GABA.
Researchers linked the ingredient with favorable changes in glucose and insulin measures compared with placebo.
Participants taking GutABAlite for six weeks experienced lower daily glucose exposure, notes IFF. Participants also showed a trend toward around 18% lower fasting insulin and approximately 20% lower HOMA-IR (homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance), a marker of insulin resistance, the company adds.
“What is exciting is the clear line from activity in the gut to meaningful metabolic signals,” says Mark Haupt, chief medical officer at IFF Health Sciences.
“In just six weeks, we saw favorable changes in glucose exposure and in two important indicators of insulin function — a promising result for a gut-first approach to metabolic health.”
IFF notes that the effects diminished after participants stopped taking the probiotic. The company has not disclosed where the study has been published.
Metabolic health in headlines
In previous discussions, Tate & Lyle highlighted that food reformulation is moving beyond sugar reduction toward broader metabolic health. It presented its Promitor soluble fiber as a multi-benefit solution for sugar replacement, fiber fortification, and blood glucose moderation.
In June, Designs for Health unveiled a daily synbiotic combining live Akkermansia muciniphila and ADM’s BPL1 postbiotic to naturally support GLP-1 production and metabolic health.
With metabolic health’s importance increasingly being recognized, global health experts renamed PCOS to PMOS to better reflect its metabolic and endocrine nature, reduce stigma, and improve diagnosis.
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