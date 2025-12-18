Hundred Health’s new personalized app syncs lab tests, wearable data & nutrition guidance
Key takeaways
- Hundred Health consolidates medical history, lab results, and wearable data into a single, unified mobile platform.
- Users receive a 100-day personalized protocol featuring evidence-based guidance on nutrition, exercise, and supplements.
- The app simplifies complex health data into clear, actionable steps to shift health management from “reactive to proactive.”
Hundred Health has released its integrated health platform and mobile app targeting personalized health management. Hundred is branded as the first platform to unify a user’s complete health history, more than 160 advanced lab tests, wearable data, and lifestyle preferences into a personalized, evidence-based action plan within a 100-day protocol.
The company addresses the “fragmented and reactive” nature of the health management industry. “Other models promise solutions and can provide insights, but leave individuals with overwhelming amounts of data with no clear direction,” details the company.
To make information digestible, Hundred presents “simple, lifestyle-ready” steps and ongoing progress tracking.
“I founded Hundred after discovering that my body was aging faster than expected,” says Tyler Smith, founder and CEO.
“That wake-up call sent me down a path of advanced testing, elite medical guidance, and deep research to better understand how insights, behavior, and health span actually connect. Through all of it, one thing became obvious: even though we have access to more data than ever before, most people — myself included — were still running blind.”
A 100-day protocol
Hundred delivers a protocol that delivers “clear, actionable” guidance across nutrition, exercise, and supplementation through its mobile app. To ensure the protocol is achievable, it is intentionally set at 100 days.
Synchronizing with a person’s medical health history, the app connects with more than 300 electronic medical record systems, including past lab reports, prescriptions, diagnoses, and procedures. Offering comprehensive support between doctor visits, it is designed to help members arrive informed and prepared.
The platform integrates advanced lab testing, lifestyle assessments, and wearables (such as Oura, Whoop, and Apple Fitness) to create a “complete health baseline.”
In terms of clinical rigor, all insights are backed by recent scientific research and reviewed by clinicians to ensure each recommendation is validated, safe, and effective.
For nutrition guidance, each protocol compiles the top six recommended supplements with added guidance on timing and dosage.
“There’s a huge difference between knowing your numbers and knowing how to act on them,” says Smith. “That’s the whitespace I saw. Hundred doesn’t just deliver data — it turns all that information, your complete health history, biomarkers, lifestyle habits, biometrics, and wearable data, into a truly personalized action plan.”
“One that meets people where they’re at, providing structure and support to make incremental changes that compound over time, improving their health today and protecting it for the long run.”
Personalized nutrition moves forward
Consumers are increasingly seeking more tailored health products, which is driving new product development in the industry. Over the past year, new services have expanded to include real-time nutrition coaching as well as a management app to accompany increasingly popular GLP-1 weight loss therapies.
Biological age testing has also risen in use cases, with wellness platforms like Labs by Hims & Hers offering on-demand services to screen key vital biomarkers, such as heart health, metabolism, hormones, inflammation and stress, thyroid health, kidney health, liver health, immune defense, nutrients, and blood values.
“Your health shouldn’t be a fragmented puzzle of information that you only try to solve once something has gone wrong,” says Sonny Mayugba, chief commercial officer at Hundred. “Most people simply want to feel good and maintain a level of well-being that allows them to live the life they want, with the people they love, for as long as possible.”
“Historically, access to meaningful, connected care was reserved for a few. We’re changing that. We’re putting an unprecedented level of clinical depth directly in your pocket — in a way that’s clear, personal, and accessible for each individual.”