NXT USA’s polyphenol blend outperforms NAD+ precursor for healthy aging
Key takeaways
- NXT USA's polyphenol blend, BluNADBooster, raised blood NAD+ levels more effectively than the NAD+ precursor NR in a clinical study.
- Combining BluNADBooster and NR produced the greatest increase in NAD+ levels, along with improved cognition, physical performance, and quality of life.
- BluNADBooster works by strengthening the body’s NAD+ production and offering anti-inflammatory support.
New clinical science supports NXT USA’s claims that its patent-pending herbal blend, BluNADBooster, outperforms a popular NAD+ precursor, nicotinamide riboside (NR), in raising NAD+ levels. However, combining both ingredients demonstrated synergies for improved performance, brain health, reduced inflammation, and overall quality of life.
The findings are especially timely, as consumer awareness around NAD+ and its precursors is growing and advancing research-based longevity claims. Earlier this month, the US FDA confirmed that another common precursor, nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), can be marketed as a dietary supplement.
As a polyphenol-rich formula blending extracts from pomegranate and marigold, BluNADBooster itself is not a precursor. “The market has been waiting for an NAD+ solution that goes beyond precursors alone,” notes Eric Anderson, managing director at NXT USA and CEO of Blue Helix Health.
“BluNADBooster represents a next-generation approach — one that strengthens the body’s ability to generate and maintain healthy NAD⁺ levels while addressing the underlying mechanisms that cause NAD⁺ to decline with age,” he adds.
“This study confirms what we’ve believed for years: polyphenols matter, and they work in ways synthetic precursors cannot.”
Boosting key biomarkers
The new study published in the Journal of Functional Food backs BluNADBooster’s “significant improvements” in key biomarkers for mitochondrial health, energy metabolism, inflammation, cognition, physical performance, and quality of life scores.
Researchers evaluated 140 healthy aging adults who received either a placebo, 500 mg of NR, 1,000 mg of BluNADBooster alone, or a blend of 500 mg of BluNADBooster and 500 mg of NR.
They found that BluNADBooster alone increased blood NAD+ levels by 26.48% and outperformed NR, which recorded a 22.69% increase. Meanwhile, the combination of both produced the largest rise (31.76%), highlighting their synergies.
Overall, the research supports BluNADBooster as a cellular energy and longevity supplement for adults seeking proactive natural NAD+ support.
Key findings for inflammation and cognitio
BluNADBooster also inhibited CD38, a multifunctional protein on cell surfaces that drives NAD+ depletion when its levels are elevated along the aging process. As a result, BluNADBooster reduced enzymatic activity by 17.98%, according to the researchers.
“This preservation of intracellular NAD+ pools supports healthier energy balance, more efficient metabolic signaling, and broader longevity pathways,” they note.
Through its rich polyphenol profile, BluNADBooster offered anti-inflammatory support, lowering key biomarkers associated with systemic inflammation and “inflammaging,” including TNF-α, IL-6, and GDF-15.
In addition to its metabolic and inflammatory benefits, BluNADBooster also delivered cognitive support for healthy aging. Participants experienced significant improvements in cognitive performance, measured by the Mini-Mental State Evaluation system.
BluNADBooster also contributed to improved physical endurance and energy, with the combination group showing a 9.94% increase in distance during the six-minute walk test.
“Health-related quality of life scores were significantly greater in all groups after 60 days, with the combination therapy of BluNADBooster and NR having the greatest improvements in energy/fatigue, daily living, bodily pain, emotional well-being, social functioning, and general health,” NXT USA reports.
Greenlight for NMN
This week, botanical nutraceutical producers under the Natural Products Association (NPA) hailed a “significant victory” for the dietary supplement industry as the US FDA confirmed this month that the NAD+ precursor NMN can be marketed as a dietary supplement, reversing a 2022 determination.
“This is a significant development as it follows actions taken by the FDA in September, when the agency reversed its previous determination that the investigation of NMN as a drug precluded its use in supplements. FDA’s determination came in response to an amended citizen petition and a lawsuit against FDA brought by NPA,” states the NPA.
“FDA’s recent letters — including its response to our amended citizen petition — represent a massive U-turn, and we’re proud that we were able to help shape the outcome. NPA strongly objected when FDA made the wrong decision on NMN three years ago, and we fought it in the regulatory arena, in conversations with congressional offices, and ultimately in the courts,” says Daniel Fabricant, Ph.D., president and CEO of NPA.
Following the FDA’s response to NPA’s citizen petition in September, which resolved the NMN controversy, the association filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss (without prejudice) its lawsuit against the FDA in the Federal District Court.
“While others sat on the sidelines, NPA’s efforts delivered an unequivocal victory on this specific issue,” Fabricant adds. “Furthermore, because of our actions, the FDA has now provided extremely valuable and additional clarity on the drug preclusion clause in the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, so this is, in a sense, a two-fer.”
“NPA will use this opening to advance a legislative solution to the drug preclusion clause, which has been inconsistently interpreted and applied in ways that threaten lawful supplement ingredients long after they have been safely marketed to consumers.”
NPA’s successful efforts to legitimize NMN required “extraordinary investments,” including the filing of a formal citizen petition and subsequent litigation against the FDA, notes Fabricant.
“Absent congressional action, the same uncertainty now looms over peptides and other next-generation ingredients that may become entangled in investigational new drug applications, chilling research, deterring investment, undermining innovation, and limiting consumer choice,” he cautions.
“Regulatory clarity is essential to ensure that DSHEA continues to function as Congress intended by providing a predictable, science-based framework that protects consumers while allowing innovation to flourish.”