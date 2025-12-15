HTBA invests €6M in new diosmin plant to expand production capacity
Key takeaways
- HTBA’s €6 million (US$7 million) investment in a new plant in Spain will increase diosmin production capacity by over 40% for the pharma and nutraceutical sectors.
- The company claims to be the only global diosmin producer using water as a solvent, eliminating organic solvents and supporting its Zero Waste-certified operations.
- The new facility strengthens HTBA’s long-term strategy in innovation, digitalization, and the reliable supply of the heart health ingredient.
HTBA has invested over €6 million (~US$7 million) in the construction of a new production plant for diosmin, an ingredient that can enhance venous tone and circulation, and address vascular discomfort. The expansion of HTBA’s research, development, and manufacturing center in Murcia, Spain, will increase the company’s diosmin production capacity by over 40%.
Diosmin is an active pharmaceutical ingredient for the treatment of chronic cardiovascular disease, varicose veins, spider veins, and hemorrhoids. In food supplements, it is branded as DiosVein and helps maintain healthy legs.
“This latest investment further reinforces HTBA’s standing as an international leader in the production of flavonoids, supporting innovation in the health and wellness sector,” comments Alexandre Valls-Coma, CEO of HTBA.
“By prioritizing innovation and sustainable manufacturing, over the last few years, the company has entered a period of remarkable growth. This project further strengthens our expansion and competitiveness in a highly regulated and demanding global environment.”
Diosmin efficiency and sustainability
The new diosmin plant aligns with HTBA’s long-term strategic growth plans, enabling the company to strengthen diosmin innovation alongside production.
The company notes that it is the “only company in the world” capable of manufacturing diosmin using water as a solvent. Its patented process offers a more natural and sustainable solution, yields no remaining organic solvents, and ensures compliance with high-quality standards.
“We’re always striving to achieve better solutions and processes that improve manufacturing sustainability and efficiency while helping to support health and well-being,” explains Ignacio Paco Ferreira, chief operations officer at HTBA.
“Our new plant will not only increase production, but it will also equip us to improve our operating model through research-driven process innovation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. With improved and expanded production, we’re gearing up to better meet customer and consumer needs for the long term, offering a consistent, reliable supply as a trusted source of high-quality diosmin for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.”
Meanwhile, the company also recently received Zero Waste certification from Spain’s national body for standardization and certification, which verifies that HTBA valorizes at least 90% of the waste it generates.
Earlier this year, HTBA announced it had completed a €25 million (~US$29.4 million) project to modernize its research, development, and manufacturing center in Spain. According to the company, its newly constructed production plant enables it to be the only company in Europe that can produce all active forms of vitamin B12.
Meanwhile, the company welcomed Miura Partners as a new majority shareholder in 2024, which would boost the company’s activities in natural ingredients in the health and food sectors.