DolCas Biotech debuts Curcugen curcumin in Mānuka honey and cognitive drink
Key takeaways
- DolCas Biotech has introduced its Curcugen curcumin complex in Mānukora’s functional honey and SLS Performance’s Numin cognitive beverage.
- Curcugen is a whole-turmeric extract that the company says offers more than 50 times greater bioavailability than standard extracts without added bioenhancers.
- The ingredient expands curcumin into new product formats such as honey, drinks, and gummies that support recovery, gut health, and mental clarity.
Nutraceutical supplier DolCas Biotech has introduced its Curcugen “full-spectrum” curcuminoid complex in two new functional applications. These are a Body Recovery & Gut honey supplied by New Zealand-based Mānukora and Numin, a functional beverage by SLS Performance developed to address “decision fatigue.”
Curcugen is a turmeric-derived, full-spectrum curcuminoid complex extracted from the whole turmeric rhizome and clinically studied for enhanced bioavailability, according to DolCas Biotech.
While being free of added bioenhancers, the ingredient contains naturally occurring curcuminoids — curcumin, demethoxycurcumin (DMC), and bisdemethoxycurcumin (BDMC) — as well as native turmeric essential oils and other bioactive components that have been retained through a proprietary manufacturing process.
“For product developers, the conversation is changing,” explains KG Rao, founder and CEO of DolCas Biotech. “It’s no longer just about how much curcumin you can absorb, but what you can create with Curcugen. Curcugen is redefining what’s possible with this powerful nutraceutical ingredient.”
Human pharmacokinetic research
According to DolCas Biotech’s internal human pharmacokinetic research, Curcugen demonstrates more than 50 times greater bioavailability of total curcuminoids compared with a standard curcuminoid extract, supporting its potential for low-dose formulation.
DolCas Biotech highlights Curcugen’s applicability beyond conventional capsules and tablets to functional foods, beverages, and other innovative delivery systems. Specifically, it notes the ingredient’s demonstrated safety and tolerability, self-affirmed generally recognized as safe status for specified uses, mild flavor, water dispersibility, and versatile delivery characteristics.
The company’s primary goal in creating Curcugen was to preserve turmeric’s qualities while creating an ingredient that is “highly absorbable, clinically meaningful, gentle, formulation-friendly, and versatile.”
“We’re giving product developers the freedom to explore applications that are typically challenging for conventional turmeric extracts,” continues Rao. “The future of curcumin no longer needs to be limited to pills.”
“With Curcugen, it could be a spoonful of Mānukora’s premium Mānuka honey, a morning beverage, a mid-morning ready-to-drink wellness shot, an on-the-go gummy or piece of chocolate, or an entirely new functional food.”
DolCas Biotech highlights that Curcugen has been clinically investigated across areas including exercise and recovery, gastrointestinal wellness, knee joint health, bioavailability, and safety. Ongoing studies are exploring additional health categories and biological pathways.
“Several exciting research programs are underway, some of which could take Curcugen into new categories not traditionally associated with curcumin,” says Rao.
Mānukora’s turmeric honey
Mānukora’s new functional honey combines raw MGO 850+ Mānuka honey with Curcugen. The formula also includes concentrated ginger and Sicilian lemon oil.
“Honey and turmeric have a long history together,” says Benjamin Nahar, head of Product Development and Herbal Science at Mānukora.
“In Ayurveda, honey is traditionally described as a yogavahi, a medium that delivers and enhances the effects of the herbs it’s combined with. Pairing turmeric with Mānuka felt less like inventing something new and more like bringing a traditional idea into a modern formulation.”
Nahar highlights that Curcugen is a full-spectrum extract that retains the plant’s naturally occurring oils and constituents. “It boasts substantially greater bioavailability compared to a standard 95% curcumin extract, allowing us to deliver meaningful potency without having to reduce it to isolated curcuminoids that are typically difficult for the body to absorb.”
“The result is earthy and warming MGO 850+ Mānuka honey with a citrus-bright finish — a rich flavor consumers will actually crave.”
Numin’s “decision fatigue” drink
Building on Numin’s previously published human research, its current formulation incorporates Curcugen alongside complementary ingredients.
The single-serve powder sachets that can disperse in liquids will be available with an orange flavor. Numin’s internal evaluations report improved mental clarity and sustained decision-making, with effects observed within approximately 60 minutes of consuming the drink and lasting up to six hours.
“We didn’t want to just stack trendy ingredients and call it cognitive support,” says Arun Hozack, CEO of Numin. “We wanted a formulation validated on outcomes people would actually feel.”
“Fewer reckless choices, fewer default choices, and sustained clarity late into the day. That meant building it around a real mechanism, and testing the finished product, not just its parts. Curcugen stood out early for exactly that reason. It has strong clinical grounding, a clean turmeric-derived profile, and the bioavailability and formulation flexibility to actually perform inside a functional beverage.”
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