Danone signs Made Group and Saputo deals to boost Asia-Pacific nutrition portfolio
Key takeaways
- Danone has signed two definitive agreements to expand its Asia-Pacific nutrition portfolio with the Made Group acquisition and expanding Sapuro Dairy stake.
- Made Group’s health-focused brands span high-protein ready-to-drink beverages, gut-health yogurts, and coconut products, generating €300 million.
- The deals advance the Renew Danone strategy, combining organic growth with targeted investments in healthy nutrition.
Danone has entered into two definitive agreements to expand its healthy nutrition presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The company will acquire Made Group, an Australia-based company with a health-focused portfolio, as well as the remaining 49% stake in its existing fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.
The company notes that both transactions will enable it to enhance its prospects in the region.
Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone, sees the deals as another step in the execution of the company’s Renew Danone strategy.
“With its strong portfolio of brands and healthy nutritional products, focusing on gut health and protein, Made shows an impressive track record of rapid and profitable growth. We share the same belief in health through food and are excited to welcome them into the Danone family.”
“To further enhance our operational flexibility, we are also acquiring the remaining stake in our Australian fresh dairy joint venture. This is another example of our Renew strategy at work: combining a strong focus on organic growth with targeted investments that further enhance our ability to meet demand for healthy nutrition.”
Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Danone expects to complete them in the second half of 2026.
Health-focused food
Danone says Made’s portfolio of well-established brands is aligned with high-growth consumer trends, specifically in health-focused food products, such as high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yogurts, and coconut-based products.
The company sells products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, consistently delivering “double-digit growth,” notes Danone. For the fiscal year ending June 2026, it reportedly reached sales of over €300 million (US$343.8 million).
Danone says Made would represent a “meaningful contributor” to its Essential Dairy and Plant-Based business in APAC, and would benefit its operating margin and earnings per share from year one.
“Led by our mantra of ‘making healthy happy,’ we are proud to have built a portfolio of trusted brands and innovative products that consistently deliver better on nutrition, taste, and quality,” says Amanda Butler, CEO of Made Group.
“Danone shares our commitment to health and a passion for innovation, and we are excited about what comes next. Together we will access new infrastructure, capabilities, and R&D expertise to accelerate our growth across the region.”
Rounding out Danone’s expansion in APAC, Danone says it will acquire the remaining 49% stake in the fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia. The company says it has established a “solid presence in functional yogurts” in Australia through this partnership, anchored in the brands YoPRO, Activia, and Ultimate.
The nutrition industry is undergoing significant consolidations, driven by consumer demand for health and wellness solutions. Speaking to Nutrition Insight, H&H Group previously noted the strong appetite for acquisitions and investments into the health and wellness market, specifically in nutrition.
For example, in addition to the APAC expansion, Danone announced it would buy functional nutrition company Huel earlier this year, also in line with its Renew Danone strategy.
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