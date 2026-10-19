SupplySide Global 2026: AstaReal targets longevity and active nutrition with astaxanthin
Key takeaways
- AstaReal will focus on astaxanthin delivery formats across active nutrition, healthy aging, cognition, eye health, and beauty at SupplySide Global 2026.
- The company highlights research linking astaxanthin to interconnected pathways that connect cellular energy to exercise and aging outcomes.
- Brands in EMA and the Americas are shifting from generic antioxidant positioning toward targeted benefits in convenient delivery formats.
At SupplySide Global 2026, AstaReal will focus on different applications for the company’s core product, astaxanthin, ranging from active nutrition to healthy aging, cognitive support, eye health, and beauty-from-within. The ingredient supplier will also showcase several delivery formats at the trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 28–30).
Nutrition Insight meets with the AstaReal team to discuss key opportunities for astaxanthin.
Susan Hamrahi, ND, scientific affairs manager at the company, says active nutrition is “one of the most dynamic opportunities in the nutrition market.” She explains that AstaReal Astaxanthin is a performance multiplier that starts at the mitochondrial level. “By supporting efficient energy production and recovery, it helps people exercise with greater consistency and capacity.”
“Consumers increasingly look beyond the traditional workout to support performance across the full spectrum of life — we see significant opportunity to develop innovative astaxanthin solutions that support people before, during, and after activity,” she notes.
Hamrahi adds that AstaReal will highlight its different format options at the show. She says that brands need flexibility to meet consumer needs, as people seek science-backed products in convenient, differentiated, and commercially relevant formats.
“AstaReal offers a diverse portfolio of formats to help make that possible, from ready-to-launch bulk softgels for brands looking for a fast path to market or oils and powders for traditional supplement applications to water-dispersible powders suited to ready-to-drink (RTD) formats and powder sachet beverage applications.”
exclusive supplement product collaboration for SupplySide Global 2026 under the “Rise + Restore” campaign.AstaReal is also offering product samples at the event, adds Hamrahi. Moreover, the company is joining other Women In Nutraceuticals members in an
Hamrahi says that in this partnership, AstaReal Astaxanthin has been incorporated into TSI Group’s FZZR technology, resulting in a tablet that can be dissolved into water or taken directly by mouth.
Healthy aging support
Astrid van der Staaij, key account manager at AstaReal in Sweden, says the growing healthy aging and longevity trend in humans and animals drives the strongest momentum in EMEA.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that help them stay active, maintain physical performance, support cognitive health, and preserve their appearance as they age. Rather than focusing solely on lifespan, the emphasis is shifting toward ‘healthspan’ and maintaining quality of life for as long as possible.”
At the same time, Van der Staaij observes that consumers are becoming more selective about the products they use. “There is a clear preference for ingredients with proven efficacy, supported by clinical research and trusted brand reputations. While consumers continue to seek premium quality, they also expect clear value for money, making transparency, education, and scientific substantiation more important than ever.”
She notes that additional opportunities are emerging for astaxanthin through its broad applicability in areas such as healthy aging, beauty-from-within, active lifestyle support, cognitive wellness, and eye health. Van der Staaij says this allows brands to address multiple consumer needs with one clinically supported ingredient.
Astaxanthin for longevity
Hamrahi highlights AstaReal’s potential in helping formulators navigate the shift from extending lifespan toward supporting healthspan and quality of life.
“Rather than simply combining ‘longevity ingredients,’ formulators are invited to take a more targeted, science-led approach: define the healthspan outcome that matters, identify the interconnected biology that supports it, and then select ingredients backed by meaningful human evidence capable of being translated into a viable product.”
She says that AstaReal Astaxanthin illustrates this approach because it is involved in the interconnected processes around cellular energy management and adaptation.
“Research has identified AstaReal Astaxanthin’s benefits across interconnected pathways, including AMPK, SIRT1, and PGC-1α,” Hamrahi details. “AMPK acts as an energy sensor, helping cells respond to increased energy demands; SIRT1 plays a role in energy metabolism and cellular stress responses, and PGC-1α helps cells adapt their mitochondrial machinery to meet energy demands.”
“For astaxanthin, the significance is the connection between these cellular mechanisms and outcomes that matter to people: energy, exercise capacity, recovery, metabolic health, and the ability to maintain physical and cognitive function.”
Hamrahi stresses that AstaReal has built a substantial body of clinical evidence around these specific areas, aligning with a growing consumer demand to maintain energy, physical capability, mental sharpness, and resilience.
Active nutrition and measurable performance
Karen Hecht, Ph.D., VP of Science at the company’s US division, says that astaxanthin research in the Americas has largely focused on active nutrition. Moreover, she observes momentum in cognitive function and healthy aging.
Hecht points to new data highlighting the impact of astaxanthin on recovery from exercise, cognitive function, and cardiometabolic efficiency in male and female recreational athletes.
“A recent International Society of Sports Nutrition position stand on antioxidants highlighted clinical evidence showing that astaxanthin can enhance physical performance while preserving the beneficial exercise induced adaptations that vitamins C and E are known to blunt.”
She adds that one of the driving forces redefining well-being beyond heart health and mobility is the adoption of wearable devices that make performance metrics increasingly visible.
“Such consumers aim for better performance, energy, and resilience later in life, and they are looking for measurable ways to boost metrics of fitness and function,” says Hecht. “This represents an opportunity for supplements such as astaxanthin to develop measurable outcomes that athletes and consumers can use to collect real-world personal data about how supplementation is supporting their wellness goals.”
“AstaReal is responding to this momentum by offering on site skin carotenoid score testing at SupplySide Global, demonstrating, in real time, how carotenoid supplementation becomes visible.”
Hamrahi adds that in the active nutrition space, the company founded the AstaReal Network for Sports Nutrition (ANSN) in 2023 to ensure that astaxanthin science continues to evolve in step with the needs of athletes, active consumers, and the brands that serve them.
“ANSN brings together researchers, sports nutrition experts, and industry partners to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real world application.”
Targeted solutions
Van der Staaij says that EMEA brands are increasingly moving away from generic antioxidant positioning and are developing more targeted health solutions around specific consumer needs. She adds that AstaReal Astaxanthin is being incorporated into products for different health benefits, enabling brands to connect with distinct consumer groups.
“In addition, brands are investing more heavily in trust-building strategies. They are leveraging well-recognized ingredient brands and quality certifications to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Using a trusted ingredient brand helps communicate scientific credibility and reassures consumers that the product contains an effective and proven ingredient.”
Consumer engagement strategies are evolving as well, says Van der Staaij. “Brands are increasingly using social media channels, expert endorsements, and strategic collaborations to educate consumers and build awareness.”
At the same time, she observes that many companies are strengthening their presence in health-focused retail channels, including health stores, pharmacies, practitioners, and therapists, creating a closer connection between consumers, health professionals, and evidence-based nutritional solutions.
“Successful EMEA brands are combining scientific validation, trusted ingredient brands, targeted health positioning, and professional consumer engagement to create differentiated astaxanthin products that address the growing demand for healthy aging and preventive wellness.”
In the Americas, Hamrahi observes another opportunity for brands to move beyond positioning astaxanthin as an antioxidant and build targeted, benefit-driven solutions around specific consumer needs and life stages.
“Our extensive research library provides claim support across many benefit areas that allows formulators to use astaxanthin as a foundational ingredient within different innovations,” she details.
“Research extends across eye and cognitive health, active nutrition, healthy aging, and metabolic wellness. Astaxanthin can also be paired with complementary ingredients that address specific consumer needs.”
Delivery format developments
Hamrahi sees the market moving toward more convenient delivery formats, as consumers increasingly want nutrition to fit seamlessly into their daily routines.
“With our many ingredient formats, we are seeing opportunities beyond traditional capsules, including functional beverages, RTDs, powders, gummies, and other innovative formats. This creates an opportunity for brands to develop products around a very specific consumer occasion. For example, a daily active-aging beverage, a quick workout or recovery shot, or an on-the-go nutrition gel product.”
From a product development perspective, she says there is an opportunity to provide a "proven and powerful antioxidant” that matches the product concept and delivery system to consumer needs.
“AstaReal teams work closely with contract manufacturers and formulation partners to explore applications, develop prototypes, and identify the appropriate format and delivery technology for the finished product. Our broad portfolio of astaxanthin forms gives formulators flexibility across a wide range of applications.”
“Ultimately, we want to make it easier for our partners to move from an idea to product launch, bringing together the right form of astaxanthin, formulation expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and scientific support to create products that meet both consumer expectations and commercial needs,” Hamrahi concludes.
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