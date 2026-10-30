SupplySide Global 2026: Gnosis by Lesaffre ties women’s health to longevity
Key takeaways
- Gnosis by Lesaffre presents its longevity portfolio at SupplySide Global 2026, with Adonat SAMe, Quatrefolic, MenaQ7, and MyCondro for brain and heart health, and mobility.
- The company’s Emily Harris observes growing demand for multibenefit women’s health products that address interconnected needs across different life stages.
- She underscores that science-backed ingredients must also deliver on convenience, taste, dosage, and consumer-friendly formats to enable consistent long-term use.
The scope of approaches to longevity is broadening, with nutrition brands innovating around holistic health benefits ranging from cognition and cardiovascular function to mobility and women’s health.
At the ongoing SupplySide Global 2026 trade show, Gnosis by Lesaffre is positioning its portfolio around a holistic view of healthy aging. The company is also highlighting how targeted, clinically backed ingredients in convenient formats can help brands translate longevity into consumer-friendly products.
Emily Harris, MS, RD, associate director of marketing for the Americas at Gnosis by Lesaffre, tells Nutrition Insight that the company is speaking with trade show attendees about its range of solutions for maintaining optimal vitality, resilience, and function for as long as possible.
“Some consider this ‘longevity,’ but we see it as ‘More Life in a Lifetime,’” she says.
The company is discussing how brands can turn longevity “from a broad aspiration” into credible, reliable, science-backed, benefit-specific products designed for real consumer routines.
“Our ingredients help people preserve the physiological capabilities that support a healthy, vibrant life over time — these capabilities include brain health, cardiovascular function, strong bones, and mobility,” adds Harris.
In women’s health, she says that the company’s ingredients support fertility, pregnancy, and issues that women experience during menopause.
Gnosis by Lesaffre highlights its core ingredients in these areas: Adonat S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe) and Quatrefolic (active folate) for brain health; MenaQ7 K2 (vitamin K2 as menaquinone-7) and Quatrefolic for cardiovascular health; and MyCondro (non-animal chondroitin sulfate) and MenaQ7 K2 for lifelong mobility and bone health.
At the show, the company is highlighting formulation concepts in product samples to inspire innovation, such as MyCondro soluble stick packs and MenaQ7 gummies.
“We’re also showcasing finished products across longevity, women’s health, improved gut or intestinal function, and immune vitality,” says Harris.
Additionally, she notes that Gnosis by Lesaffre is presenting a new evolution of the Adonat SAMe brand identity, which is advanced by new research. “With this brand refresh, we are moving toward a new perspective, grounded in proprietary, deep consumer insights, to create even greater relevance for today’s consumers.”
Customizing to health needs and life stages
Gnosis by Lesaffre is moving beyond a broad “healthy aging” message toward more precise benefit platforms tailored to an individual’s life stage, priorities, and changing health needs. Harris says that the overall arc is to help extend longevity and vitality.
“Women’s health is especially relevant across our longevity portfolio, particularly for perimenopause and menopause,” she adds. “During middle age and perimenopause, healthy women focus on maintaining fitness and protecting their recovery and resilience. Here too, the correct nutritional foundation is of great importance.”
She notes that postmenopause accelerates cardiometabolic changes such as arterial stiffening, as well as bone density loss.
“Quality of life is affected in older women who experience regular sleep disruption, leading to reduced cognitive acuity and flexibility.”
Harris underscores that life-phase-induced conditions support a more interconnected approach for women to optimize their health and well-being, addressing cardiovascular, skeletal, cognitive, mood, and sleep-related needs rather than treating menopause as a single-benefit category.
“Therefore, the broader and more compelling opportunity for brands is to formulate products with targeted personal relevance: not simply ‘heart health’ or ‘bone health,’ but solutions tailored to specific moments, motivations, and functional goals.”
Interconnected health
Harris says that consumers increasingly view their health as an interconnected system and seek multibenefit solutions, highlighting a need for convenience.
“This foundational, systems-based approach allows brands to develop more authentic, differentiated products,” says Harris. “We believe the industry will increasingly build products around complementary pathways and outcomes rather than around a single hero ingredient, and Gnosis is positioned to help brands achieve these product goals.”
For example, she points to combining Adonat SAMe and Quatrefolic active folate to support the biochemical pathways involved in brain health and mood.
Harris says the company positions MyCondro and MenaQ7 to connect joint and mobility support with bone health and lifelong movement, while highlighting MenaQ7 with complementary nutrients such as vitamin D3 and magnesium for broader bone and cardiovascular positioning.
Formats for consistent consumption
Strong science, in the form of human clinical studies, is fundamental for successful health and wellness ingredients, says Harris. However, she cautions that a product can only deliver value if consumers use it consistently.
“In the ever-evolving nutraceutical industry, successful products combine a recognizable — and desired — benefit with an experience consumers will want to repeat every day.”
“When the ingredient is supported by high-quality research, format, taste, and convenience may improve long-term adherence and foster brand loyalty. Consumers expect the supplements they choose to fit naturally and easily into their daily lives.”
Harris highlights several advantages of MyCondro to tailor to specific lifestyles. While more consumers choose plant-based alternatives to animal-derived ingredients, she says MyCondro is a sustainable, vegan-friendly active ingredient for extended mobility support.
“MyCondro offers a precision-fermented, non-animal chondroitin with formulation flexibility and clinical support at a lower dose than conventional animal-derived chondroitin. This latter attribute also reflects another consumer demand — more power from less dosage.”
Emerging opportunities with impact
Harris points to several emerging opportunities with a significant impact on the future of the nutrition industry in healthy aging, women’s health, mobility, and brain health.
She expects longevity to continue to evolve toward proactive support as consumers want to preserve how they think, move, recover, and feel. “They want to be primed to live their fullest lives, both planned and spontaneous.”
Harris adds that women’s health represents a ripe area for health-protective nutraceuticals to support women through postmenopause.
“Mobility is integrated with women’s health, especially as women move through middle age and older years,” says Harris. “This expansive sector will continue to evolve beyond conventional joint-health positioning. The more modern opportunity centers on maintaining fluidity of movement and flexibility so consumers can remain active throughout life.”
Moreover, she notes that brain health has become much more inclusive for adults of all ages, broadening to encompass mood, mental energy, focus, and cognitive resilience, with priority benefits varying across generations.
“The strongest innovations will distill these large opportunity areas into clearly defined uses for consumers to relate to more strongly,” she predicts.
Customer support
At the same time, Harris says the nutrition industry is facing challenges in supply chains, formulation, and price pressures. She notes that Gnosis by Lesaffre offers supply chain reliability and batch-to-batch consistency to support brands.
“In terms of formulation challenges, we are always working to deliver clinically meaningful doses in smaller, more convenient formats without sacrificing efficacy or sensory appeal, or creating products that are too complex or expensive.”
Harris underscores that ingredient compatibility needs to be managed carefully, especially where stability, solubility, and sensory performance can be compromised in combination products.
“Price pressure continues to increase, so we work to stay competitive while offering ingredients with premium positioning,” she adds. “And we adapt to emerging consumer trends, such as gummies, softgels, powders, functional foods, and beverages.”
Gnosis by Lesaffre also offers its customers integrated support across technical aspects, R&D, quality, regulatory, medical affairs, and marketing. Harris notes that this includes guidance on balancing brand communications with market-specific regulatory requirements and compliance.
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