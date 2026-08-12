U.S. News & World Report ranks best GLP-1 telehealth platforms
Key takeaways
- U.S. News has ranked 11 out of 20 online platforms as the Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms, including Amazon One Medical, Found, Ivim Health, and Noom.
- The organization says the ranking aims to bring clarity for US consumers, as finding transparent cost details and support data can be challenging.
- The team ranked clinical support, screening rigor, transparency, insurance assistance, supplemental care, and overall customer satisfaction.
U.S. News & World Report has announced ratings for the Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms, with 11 out of 20 platforms receiving top grades. These include Amazon One Medical, Found, Ivim Health, and Noom.
The ratings evaluated online platforms that offer US FDA-approved, branded versions of the weight loss drug to help consumers navigate the growing digital weight management marketplace.
The platforms were evaluated across six pillars: clinical support, screening rigor, transparency, insurance assistance, supplemental care, and overall customer satisfaction.
“Finding transparent cost details and reliable decision support data is often confusing to consumers,” says Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News. “U.S. News’ GLP-1 telehealth platform ratings were created to bring clarity to a complex marketplace.”
“By thoroughly evaluating platforms across six unique patient-focused pillars, we aim to help American consumers confidently choose a platform — in consultation with their doctor — that aligns with their budget and health goals.”
The new ranking follows a U.S. News survey from January, where 52% of health and nutrition experts predicted the expanded use of GLP-1s would be the trend that makes the most significant impact on public health this year.
Experts underscore the importance of a healthy diet and exercise to accompany weight management medication. The growing adoption of GLP-1s is also driving the food, beverage, and supplement industries to support consumers on these drugs and when they transition off them.
Ingredient suppliers point to protein, fiber, and micronutrients as the most important deficiencies for people using these medications.
Online health support
According to U.S. News, millions of US citizens are turning to online platforms to access GLP-1 medication. However, the company cautions that finding transparent and reliable options is difficult as users have to navigate complicated fee structures, different levels of doctor oversight, and complex insurance processes.
Health team at U.S. News collected 14,161 data points to evaluate the platforms offering medications such as Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Foundayo via online services in the US.The
It excluded platforms that only offer compounded GLP-1 medications — custom-made, non-FDA-approved alternatives that are mixed by pharmacies not connected to manufacturers of the brand-name drugs.
The team scored the platforms on a five-point scale across six pillars, each carrying a different weight for the overall rating: clinical support (25% of the final rating), screening rigor (20%), transparency (17%), insurance assistance (15%), supplemental care (13%), and overall customer satisfaction (10%).
They assessed the level of clinical support provided and health screening requirements, such as body weight verification or medical records. The team also analyzed the transparency of costs and information on the website and the levels of insurance support offered.
Moreover, the ratings analyzed whether other support was offered, such as an app with tracking, diet, and nutrition support.
Consumer feedback
The team assessed customer satisfaction through a survey of 1,251 US adults who had used a GLP-1 from an online telehealth platform in the previous year.
“The feedback from over 1,200 active GLP-1 users makes one thing clear: when delivered with proper care, digital GLP-1 platforms can be transformational,” notes Schueller.
“Nearly 85% of survey respondents rated their experience with their telehealth provider as ‘very good’ or ‘excellent,’ and nearly two-thirds achieved significant, life-changing weight loss of more than 10% of their body weight — with under 1% reporting no weight loss.”
She explains that these ratings show that when consumers choose a telehealth platform grounded in high clinical standards, obtaining GLP-1s through telehealth can be an effective and safe way to lose weight.
“Out of 20 platforms evaluated, 11 earned top marks by meeting quality standards for patient safety and clinical care, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” adds Schueller.
“Whether a patient needs dedicated insurance concierge support like Amazon One Medical, thorough medical oversight like Found, comprehensive lifestyle and nutrition coaching like Noom, or top-tier customer communication like Ro, these ratings help consumers find the right fit for their specific health journey.”
Last year, Noom upgraded its app with a GLP-1 Companion service to support people using these medications. The update aimed to help solve the therapies’ challenges in persistence and muscle-mass loss.
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