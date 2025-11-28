TCI Biotech inaugurates innovation hub for next-gen brain and performance nutrition pipeline
- TCI Biotech has opened its Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center, focusing on high-performance nutrition, cognitive wellness, healthy aging, and sports performance.
- The center aligns with TCI’s entry into brain science and the development of a next-generation brain and performance nutrition pipeline.
- Research will focus on cognitive performance, mood support, sports performance, metabolic strength, and regenerative and cellular nutrition.
TCI Biotech has opened the TCI Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, US. The new innovation hub focuses on high-performance nutrition, cognitive wellness, healthy aging, and sports performance.
TCI says the milestone aligns with its strategic entry into the rapidly expanding field of brain science, supported by new research programs in regenerative medicine, cellular biology, and neuro-supportive ingredient technologies.
The company plans to use the site as a platform for co-creation with its global client base. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializes in functional foods and nutraceuticals.
“Brain health sits at the center of modern wellness,” says Dr. Robert Wildman, chief science officer and senior vice president of R&D at TCI Biotech. “By connecting neuroscience with nutrition and regenerative biology, we can help global brands stand out with credible, differentiated products that consumers trust.”
Research and development roadmap
The Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center consolidates capabilities across biomedicine, genomics, regenerative science, and high-throughput formulation.
The center’s first priority area is “Cognitive Performance and Mood Support,” where research will be dedicated to developing solutions aimed at enhancing focus, memory, promoting calm, and improving sleep quality.
Additionally, the center will delve into “Regenerative & Cellular Nutrition,” concentrating on translating complex insights derived from studies on mesenchymal stem cells and exosomes into nutritional formats that are both safe and prepared for regulatory approval.
Thirdly, TCI's "Sports Performance & Metabolic Strength" research arm aims to advance formulations that boost endurance, accelerate recovery, manage inflammation, and improve overall metabolic resilience.
These research domains are supported by TCI’s AI-driven ingredient mining platform and integrated infrastructure that encompasses concept development, clinical-grade scientific substantiation, regulatory strategy, and global manufacturing.
Fast-tracking product development
The center’s launch follows a recent scientific seminar hosted by TCI, “T-Talk: Exploring Brain Regenerative Medicine,” where experts spotlighted the potential of mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes, and stem cells to boost brain regeneration and neuroprotection.
TCI is translating these insights into an R&D roadmap as part of its efforts to build a next-generation brain and performance nutrition pipeline. At the center, it offers partners support with “end-to-end development,” from concept, clinical-grade science support, and regulatory strategy to finished-dose manufacturing.
The company also touts its “fast, validated innovation” stemming from its high-throughput validation and AI-driven ingredient screening capabilities.
In other industry moves to accelerate R&D, Danone opened its OneBiome Lab last month to expand research for future innovations in gut microbiome science for key areas like immunity and longevity.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients recently inaugurated its application center in Singapore, representing a 30% increase in local R&D space. The facility will serve health food and supplements innovation for Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.