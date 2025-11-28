CBD for dogs: Largest study to date finds it alleviates aggression, not anxiety
Key takeaways
- Long-term CBD supplementation in dogs was associated with reduced aggression levels in a new study, although it had no observed effect on anxiety or agitation.
- CBD use was most prevalent in dogs with dementia, osteoarthritis, and cancer, and the dogs receiving it were, on average, three years older than non-supplementing dogs.
- Nearly 7.3% of companion dogs in the US were given CBD or hemp products, with usage more common in male dogs and those living in states with legalized medical cannabis for humans.
The largest study to-date examining cannabidiol (CBD) supplementation for dogs in the US has found that supplementation resulted in positive behavioral changes. After prolonged use, dogs that received supplements were reported to have below-average aggression levels, compared to dogs that did not receive the supplement.
However, supplementation did not cause any similar effect on other behaviors, including agitation or anxiety.
“Most canine aggression is related to underlying stress or anxiety — a fight or flight response that kicks in,” says senior author Dr. Maxwell Leung, an assistant professor and the director of Cannabis Analytics, Safety and Health Initiative at Arizona State University, US.
“It is unclear why only aggression but not other types of anxious or agitated behaviors seemed to be improved with CBD treatment.”
Leung notes that behaviorally, dogs given CBD products for multiple years are initially more aggressive compared to dogs not receiving those products. However, their aggression becomes less intense over time.
“This long-term behavioral change highlights the potential of CBD as a therapy for canine behavioral issues,” adds co-author Dr. Julia Albright, an associate professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee, US.
Dog Aging Project
Authors of the study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science used data from the Dog Aging Project, a community science project where dog owners report on their pets’ diets, lifestyles, health, and environment between 2019 and 2023.
This data from 47,355 dogs helped the researchers characterize the demographics, health status, and behavior of dogs that used CBD or hemp supplements.
The owners reported how often they gave their dogs CBD or hemp supplements: frequently (daily), infrequently (less than once a day), or never.
The team found several links between dog demographics and CBD use. “In our sample, 7.3% of the companion dogs in the US have been given CBD and hemp products. Of those dogs, 2,759 (5.8%) were frequently given supplements,” Leung says.
In humans, CBD is thought to have therapeutic effects for some conditions, including chronic pain, nausea, and inflammation. CBD use was most prevalent in dogs with dementia (18.2%), followed by dogs with osteoarthritis joint problems (12.5%), and those with cancer (10%).
On average, the dogs that received CBD were three years older than those that did not. They were also more likely to live in states where medical cannabis is legalized for humans, which may have influenced owners’ decisions about CBD use.
Male dogs were more likely to be given CBD supplements, a 9% increase compared to female dogs. The physical activity level of dogs did not differ between those who received CBD and those who didn’t.
Study limitations
In the current study, the team did not look into the mechanism of behavioral changes, noting that further studies are needed to confirm the calming effects of CBD products.
They also note that the data used may have been subject to the owners’ bias and did not include information on dosage, formulations, administration routes, and product sources. “At this point, we do not have a complete picture about the behavioral treatment plan,” says Albright.
For owners who might consider giving their dogs CBD supplements, the researchers advise choosing a reputable brand. They warn to be mindful of dosages, because CBD products can have adverse effects for pets, including gastrointestinal issues and diarrhea.
The researchers believe their study may serve as a starting point to better understanding how CBD products can help alleviate behavioral and health issues that affect aging populations for both pets and humans.
“There are many similarities in how CBD can benefit dogs and humans medically,” Leung concludes.
In a separate study published recently, researchers found caraway seeds — a common kitchen spice — may produce a new class of “CBD-like” therapies with “powerful seizure-reducing effects.” They believe this alternative to cannabis-derived CBD could produce safer, more affordable, and more effective treatments.