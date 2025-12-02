Symrise webinar preview: Helping active women move through menopause
Key takeaways
- Symrise’s Chondractiv Move offers a four-in-one, clinically supported mobility solution designed to support joint discomfort in active menopausal women.
- New clinical evidence to be presented in the upcoming webinar shows significant improvements in joint discomfort and function within just a few weeks of supplementation.
- The menopause wellness market is expanding, with consumer demand for natural, science-backed, and holistic solutions that empower women to stay active.
To support physically active women in menopause, Symrise touts its four-in-one mobility solution, Chondractiv Move, which contributes to joint health. This ingredient combines type II collagen peptides, chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip polyphenols and can be used in supplements, functional foods, and beverages.
Ahead of Symrise’s webinar next week, titled “Active menopausal women: New clinical evidence in joint health,” Nutrition Insight catches up with the company’s expert speakers, Lionel Noah, senior scientific expert in Healthy Aging, with a Ph.D. in Nutrition, and Michael Reingold, marketing and consumer insight specialist.
During the webinar, Noah and Reingold will unveil trends and new clinical study results for Chondractiv Move. They will highlight how brands can utilize the solution to formulate natural, innovative, and science-backed nutraceutical products that support physical exercise and an active lifestyle, specifically targeting menopausal women.
Noah tells us that at least an estimated 47 million women worldwide enter the menopause transition annually.
“A paradox is coming from the fact that an appropriate level of physical activity is crucial at this stage to maintain physical and mental health, but arthralgia (joint pain), a common complaint affecting close to 50% of all women at the time of menopause, prevents them from practicing regularly.”
Reingold adds that in this space, consumers seek holistic solutions that offer results they can feel quickly. “Products like Chondractiv Move offer multiple benefits for a specific demographic.”
Moving through menopause
As primary opportunities for brands in the menopause market, Reingold points to natural, science-backed solutions to help women stay active and confident.
“Education matters too, as many women aren’t getting guidance from doctors or discussing menopause frequently, so credible resources are key. And with innovation booming in this space, there’s room for creative, holistic products that support mobility and overall well-being.”
Beyond supplements, he observes that holistic approaches are gaining traction. “Digital tools, lifestyle coaching, and personalized nutrition are becoming part of the joint health conversation. It’s all about empowering consumers to stay active and feel their best.”
Noah explains that physiological reasons explain the higher vulnerability of women to joint pain, but there is no “real specific solution” on the market to provide women with relevant support.
“The webinar is designed to bring some insights and present the results of a recent clinical study demonstrating the benefit of a new health active solution on knee function and comfort in active (more than three hours of sport per week) perimenopausal and menopausal women.”
Clinical support
Symrise debuted Chondractiv Move at Vitafoods Europe 2025.
The solution addresses joint function and discomfort, according to Noah. As a four-in-one solution, it also provides a sustainable effect on joint structure by modulating cartilage and bone microenvironment, with evidence supported by in vitro results.
“Most importantly, to our knowledge, no other product in this field has demonstrated such a specific benefit for perimenopausal/menopausal women. In relevant studies, a few have even shown a slightly better effect in men, on the contrary.”
During the webinar, Noah and Reingold will introduce the outcomes of a clinical trial on Symrise’s blend.
“As an example, the study demonstrated a marked and significant improvement with Chondractiv Move supplementation, from the second or third week onward, of the joint discomfort perceived by the subjects (menopausal women) during or just after their daily physical activities,” details Noah.
“We could objectively describe the magnitude of this effect as ‘large.’ Several other parameters help to confirm the observed benefit of Chondractiv Move for joint comfort and function,” he concludes.