Perelel secures US$27M investment for women’s supplements spanning hormonal lifecycle
Key takeaways
- Perelel, a women’s health supplement brand, has secured a US$27 million investment to expand its clinically proven products.
- The company will direct the funding, led by Prelude Growth Partners, toward expanding its brand beyond pregnancy/postpartum into comprehensive women’s health solutions.
- In five years, Perelel says it has reached profitability, doubled its revenue year-over-year, and built its reputation on clinical rigor and medically backed solutions.
Doctor-founded women’s health supplement brand Perelel has netted a US$27 million investment to boost its clinically proven products designed to support women throughout their entire hormonal lifecycle.
The recent investment round includes Prelude Growth Partners alongside existing investors Unilever Ventures, Willow Growth Partners, and Selva Ventures.
“This moment validates what we’ve built over the past five years: a business that proves women trust and return to brands that invest in clinical rigor and medically backed solutions,” says Victoria Thain Gioia, Perelel co-founder and CEO.
Gioia, alongside her co-founders Alex Taylor and Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, leveraged this proactive funding to replace early angel investors. “As a women-founded firm with deep expertise in scaling consumer health and wellness brands, Prelude Growth understands both our market and our mission,” she notes.
“[Prelude Growths’] proven ability to build category leaders makes them the ideal partner as we evolve beyond pregnancy and postpartum support into a comprehensive women’s health company. We’re so excited to add the company to our bench of incredible female board members.”
Doubling revenue
In the last five years, Perelel reports it has reached profitability, doubled revenue year-over-year, and maintained retention of its subscribers. It has also expanded to support women across multiple stages of life, from fertility and pregnancy to postpartum and perimenopause.
Company co-founder Taylor says the women’s health category is at a “breaking point” with influencer-led brands and unproven product claims.
“As a doctor-founded brand with a commitment to products backed by clinical rigor and robust research, we've built our reputation on a foundation of trust,” she comments. “That trust fuels our community and drives real connection — between us and our customers, and within every woman who chooses us.”
The new funding comes at a critical time, marked by a “tidal wave of conflicting, unregulated information,” she adds.
“Perelel’s doctor-founding coupled with its clinical validation and commitment to women’s health research stands out in the category,” says Neda Daneshzadeh, co-founder and managing partner of Prelude Growth.
“We are extremely proud to partner with the team to support them in creating a brand that is reimagining the future of women’s health.”
Women’s health is a bigger priority
Innova Market Insights health trends reveal that over a third of global female consumers are using vitamin and mineral supplements to address the symptoms of their natural hormonal cycles or menopause.
The global market research specialist outlines that ingredient selection for women’s hormonal health is notably specialized, with certain botanicals being more prevalent in menopause-related new product development than in the broader category.
Innova Market Insights highlights that approximately one in six women’s health supplements on the market mentions menopause. Key targets for ingredients in this area include hot flushes and mood imbalances, with notable ingredients such as dong quai root, red clover, sage, and black cohosh.
Many formulation advances in the field center on gut health, which is a top area of concern for menopausal women. Last month, Nutrition Insight caught up with AB-Biotics and Kaneka Probiotics to explore scientific advances behind a three-strain menopause probiotic with a targeted action on the estrobolome, a key regulator of estrogen metabolism.
Despite this broadening focus on menopause relief, a recent study from Mayo Clinic emphasized that many women during this transition still do not seek the proper care to help ease their symptoms.