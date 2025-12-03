Beyond infant nutrition: HMOs extend into healthy aging, nootropics & disease prevention
Key takeaways
- HMOs enter the realm of adult nutrition, offering benefits for gut health, metabolism, immunity, and healthy aging.
- New applications emerge in sports, medical nutrition, and nootropics as research continues to expand.
- Manufacturing, cost, and regulation remain hurdles, but scientific backing and market interest are rising.
While predominantly linked to infant formula, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are moving into adult nutrition as research connects them to gut, metabolic, and healthy-aging benefits, with further opportunities in sports and medical nutrition.
Experts from Cabio, dsm-firmenich, and Novonesis tell Nutrition Insight how HMOs complement lifestyle-related disease prevention, while FrieslandCampina Ingredients highlights how pairing galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) with HMOs broadens oligosaccharide diversity for infants.
Yannik Schoenknecht, senior scientific advisor at Novonesis, notes that emerging research indicates that HMOs modulate immunity and support cognitive function, thereby opening up opportunities for functional foods and dietary supplements.
“HMOs could be integrated into products targeting gut health or into immune-support supplements for aging populations. Additionally, there’s potential in sports nutrition, where HMOs could support recovery and overall gut resilience for athletes.”
HMOs for adults and healthy aging
Rui Xu, international branding and marketing manager at Cabio, identifies adult nutrition and healthy aging as key growth areas. Recent clinical data shows HMOs positively modulate adult gut microbiota at low doses, positioning them as efficient prebiotic ingredients.
Xu says studies are showing that HMOs enable the production of essential metabolites that support immune health, the gut-brain axis, and protection against cardiometabolic diseases.
He emphasizes that HMOs are well-suited for products targeting cognitive function, metabolic health, and immune resilience, particularly given that China’s silver economy is expected to reach 30 trillion yuan (US$4.2 trillion) by 2035, indicating significant market potential.
Gut, metabolic, and knee health benefits
Kristen Finn, registered dietician, DCN, and associate principal scientist, Early Life Nutrition at dsm-firmenich, reports that new research on HMOs’ benefits on the gut and immune support in adults mirrors benefits that are also observed in infants.
In vitro studies have shown that lower doses of 2-fucosyllactose (2’-FL) and lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT) increase bifidobacteria and boost short-chain fatty acids, which are necessary for gut health and immune regulation.
She adds that recent research links 2’-FL to improvements in aging-related metabolic issues, such as weight gain and glucose intolerance in older adults. HMOs have also reduced pain and enhanced daily knee functioning in osteoarthritis patients.
Sports and medical nutrition pathways
Xu explains that HMOs boost gut-brain metabolites like gamma-aminobutyric acid and acetylcholine, aiding recovery, stress management, and mental focus.
Cabio currently produces lacto-N-tetraose (LNT), LNnT, 3-fucosyllactose (3’-FL), 3’-sialyllactose (3’-SL), and 6’-sialyllactose (6’-SL), which enable the development of tailored adult formulations with global nutrition players.
“Looking ahead, we see medical nutrition as another critical opportunity,” says Xu. “Clinical trials are evaluating HMOs with beneficial bacteria for immunocompromised adults undergoing treatments such as stem cell transplantation, opening pathways for specialized medical foods that support microbiome repair and immune reconstitution.”
Lifestyle disease prevention
There is a broader wellness trend with HMOs bringing microbiome science and preventive health together, enabling the lifestyle disease prevention paradigm, says Xu.
Schoenknecht explains: “As consumers become more proactive about their well-being, HMOs align perfectly with the growing focus on gut health as a cornerstone of overall health. The gut microbiome is now widely recognized as a key player in supporting metabolic health and mental well-being.”
“By integrating HMOs into everyday products, it opens opportunities to tap into the wellness movement with a unique and advanced ingredient.”
Xu adds that with soaring metabolic issues on the rise, HMOs can play a preventive role by supporting glucose metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation via the microbiome.
Additionally, the gut-brain-axis-related metabolites, which influence mood, stress response, and cognitive function, are another intersection with lifestyle disease prevention. “HMOs can be incorporated into nootropic formulations, stress management supplements, and products supporting healthy aging of the brain,” suggests Xu.
He also emphasizes the importance of immune function in daily life for overall wellness, particularly in the post-pandemic era. Since HMOs help beneficial bacteria and boost anti-inflammatory compounds, they stand as a suitable year-round preventative supplement.
Furthermore, Xu says Cabio is exploring HMOs for beauty-from-within products, which aligns with holistic wellness trends.
Probiotic and natural solution
Schoenknecht notes that the growing scientific evidence behind how HMOs naturally and selectively nourish gut bacteria makes them relevant for addressing broader concerns like weight management and stress management.
dsm-firmenich’s Finn says: “As bioactive compounds naturally found in human milk, HMOs appeal to consumers seeking ingredients that are naturally derived and supported by robust scientific evidence.”
HMOs underline the interconnectedness of bodily systems that don’t operate in isolation. “This holistic approach aligns excellently with current consumer demand for ingredients that support comprehensive health rather than simply addressing isolated concerns,” she explains.
GOS and HMO strategies for diversity
FrieslandCampina Ingredients focuses on oligosaccharides, such as GOS. The company’s global marketing innovation lead of Early Life Nutrition, Sophie Nicolas, explains that new research has found that its GOS delivers, 3’-, 4’- and 6’-galactosyllactose (GL), which are naturally present in human milk as part of the HMO pool.
In vitro research shows these GLs support the growth of beneficial bacteria and aid infant immune health, notes Nicolas.
“Having access to a greater level of oligosaccharide diversity through GOS offers manufacturers new avenues to tailor formulations with a more robust, competitive offering.”
“Manufacturers have the opportunity to strategically combine GOS with individual HMOs to amplify diversity, potentially offering complementary gut health and immunity health benefits. There’s also an opportunity to explore synbiotic approaches by pairing GOS with probiotics,” she suggests.
Manufacturing and scale barriers
Xu highlights the high cost and complexity of biosynthetic HMO production. Fermentation requires optimized strains, precise controls, and extensive purification.
HMO types have their own production challenges, requiring years of process development, he adds. Though 2’-FL and LNnT have seen progress, more complex structures are difficult to produce economically.
Xu adds that supply chain challenges remain with raw material availability and cost volatility, especially for food-grade glucose and lactose, influenced by agricultural factors.
Additionally, Xu says smaller producers face supply issues for specialized nutrients necessary for HMO biosynthesis due to weaker supplier relationships. HMOs also bring high costs at various production stages, such as advanced analytical methods for quality assurance to meet strict regulations for infant formulas.
Novonesis’ Schoenknecht states: “As a supplier with strong fermentation expertise, we focus on optimizing processes and ensuring consistent quality while managing costs. The goal is to balance innovation and efficiency so HMOs can become accessible to a broader market.”
Credible and science-backed HMOs
Regulatory scrutiny on HMOs is increasing globally. Schoenknecht says that at Novonesis, transparency about the science behind HMOs is a top priority for building trust.
Xu notes that the regulatory landscape differs based on markets. China has set usage limits for HMOs, whereas the US and Europe focus on safety assessments, including allergenicity and toxicity, and perform stringent evaluations before issuing market approval.
Meanwhile, Finn and Schoenknecht agree that maintaining credibility requires a rigorous, science-led approach.
To support global HMO science, dsm-firmenich’s HMO Donation Program provides over 25 HMO structures, blends, and premixes to researchers, healthcare professionals, and academics worldwide.
For Novonesis, the company stays ahead of compliance requirements by working with regulators, while its academic partnerships invest in peer-reviewed publications, says Schoenknecht.
