SupplySide Global 2026: Saanroo targets metabolic health and longevity with delivery tech
Key takeaways
- At SupplySide Global 2026, Saanroo is highlighting new research on Trpti, HairAge, and Levagen+, with delivery technologies designed to improve ingredient bioavailability.
- The company sees growing overlapping opportunities in the microbiome and metabolic health under its four pillars of longevity, women’s health, men’s health, and delivery technologies.
- Saanroo’s “Wellness Proven” approach focuses on combining clinical evidence with transparency and benefits consumers can understand and experience.
Saanroo points to consumers’ growing awareness of functional ingredients and demand for specific health benefits as key drivers for brands going beyond broad claims into targeted solutions in metabolic health, cognition, hormonal health, mobility, and longevity.
At SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, the company is presenting new research on its applications for hair, women’s health, the microbiome, metabolic wellness, and longevity. The company is also spotlighting delivery technologies as key tools to improve consumer experience with enhanced bioavailability and formulation flexibility.
On the show floor, Maggie McNamara, VP of global marketing at Saanroo, tells Nutrition Insight that the company is focusing on the future of wellness and developing products with textural and visual experiences consumers can enjoy.
“We’re also sharing new research on Trpti and HairAge, including work that helps us better understand areas such as metabolic and microbiome health, as well as hair health and the appearance of gray hair.”
Research from 2026 links Trpti, a bioavailable form of oleoylethanolamide (OEA), to increased GLP-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) responses in healthy adults in the overweight to obese body mass index range. Another trial found that the OEA ingredient enriched beneficial gut bacteria.
The company is also featuring Levagen+, a palmitoylethanolamide ingredient, backed by research in health span and women’s health. For example, a clinical study supported the ingredient as a safe and effective supplement for easing acute menstrual discomfort.
At the show, Saanroo is engaging in practical, science-based conversations with brands, says McNamara.
“Where are consumers going next? What does the science support? And how can we turn that science into products that meet consumers’ expectations? That is what our ‘Wellness Proven’ approach is about.”
What consumer needs do you see driving the next wave of innovation, and how is Saanroo responding to these opportunities?
McNamara: Consumers are becoming more specific about what they want from wellness products. They are not simply looking for a general multivitamin or a product labeled with the “healthy aging” tagline. They are thinking about staying active longer, metabolic health, hormonal changes, cognitive well-being, sexual health, sleep, and how they want to feel as they age.
For Saanroo, those needs align naturally with our four pillars: longevity, women’s health, men’s health, and delivery technologies.
What is exciting is how much those areas overlap. Longevity, for example, isn’t a single health benefit. It can include maintaining mobility, metabolic health, cognition, and quality of life. Women’s and men’s health are also becoming more lifecycle-focused. That creates an opportunity to develop targeted solutions while still considering the whole person.
Finally, consumers need products they can see and feel. Delivery technologies are a critical part of this conversation.
Which health areas do you believe offer the greatest opportunities for innovation over the coming years?
McNamara: The biggest opportunity is to view these areas as interconnected rather than as separate categories.
Our four pillars provide that framework. Longevity brings together areas such as metabolic health, mobility, and cognitive well-being. Women’s health is expanding well beyond reproductive health to address different stages of a woman’s life. Men’s health is moving beyond traditional sports nutrition and sexual wellness into healthy aging, body composition, metabolic well-being, long-term vitality, and appearance.
Delivery technology supports all those areas by helping us think differently about how we formulate and deliver ingredients, not only in consumer-friendly, trending formats but also to ensure the effectiveness of active ingredients and nutrients.
We are also very interested in where metabolic health, the microbiome, and healthy aging intersect. Research continues to give the industry a much better understanding of how these systems influence one another, and I think that will open up some very interesting formulation opportunities over the next several years.
How do you balance clinical research, formulation performance, and market needs when developing or positioning health solutions?
McNamara: For us, science comes first, but it does not stop there. An ingredient may have strong research behind it, but a brand still needs to understand what that research means for the consumer and whether the ingredient works in the type of product the brand is trying to create. That is where clinical backing, formulation performance, delivery technology, and consumer relevance all come together.
We thoroughly investigate an ingredient’s potential and market value before investing more time and effort. Once we see potential, a white space, or a need for further research, we start with scientific data and translate it into real-world potential: Can the formulator work with it effectively? Can the consumer see and feel the benefit? Do they have a personal need and connection to the ingredient based on their life stage? Is there a strong story behind it?
That intersection is what “Wellness Proven” means to us. It is not simply having a study. It has the science, quality, and formulation strategy behind the ingredient so brands can build something credible around it, and consumers can trust it.
How is consumer interest in preventive health changing how companies formulate products and communicate benefits to end users?
McNamara: Consumers are asking better questions now. They want to know what is in the product, why it is included, where the ingredients come from, and what evidence supports it.
That places greater responsibility on all of us in the industry. A compelling marketing story matters, but it must be backed by credible science, quality sourcing, and transparency. At Saanroo, that starts with how we source and test ingredients and extends through clinical research and finished-ingredient development.
It also changes how we communicate. Consumers do not necessarily want a science lecture, but they do want to know there is human clinical data supporting what they are taking. The opportunity is to make that information understandable without watering it down or making promises the research doesn’t support.
What formulation trends are you seeing in convenient formats and products designed for everyday lifestyles?
McNamara: Convenience is becoming an increasingly important part of the formulation strategy. Consumers want products that fit naturally into what they are already doing, whether that is a beverage, powder, stick pack, ready-to-drink option, gummy, tablet, or another easy-to-use format.
That is one reason our work with [strategic partner] Pharmako Biotechnologies is so important. Technologies such as LipiSperse, AquaCelle, PlexoZome, and Compressible Powdered Oils (CPO) give formulators different ways to address challenges, including dispersibility, bioavailability, stability, and format flexibility — these ensure the body absorbs these important ingredients and ultimately improves their functionality.
LipiSperse, for example, can improve the water dispersibility of lipophilic ingredients and broaden their potential applications. CPO can convert certain oils into powders, enabling formats that may otherwise be impractical. PlexoZome provides scientifically proven, genuine liposomal delivery technology, while AquaCelle is designed for lipophilic actives using a self-micro-emulsifying delivery system.
For brands, that creates more room to innovate. Instead of starting with “this ingredient only works in this format,” we can look at both the consumer experience and clinical backing to make it possible.
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