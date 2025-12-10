Sabinsa’s nut grass extract Cirpusins found to significantly aid weight loss
Key takeaways
- Sabinsa’s standardized nut grass extract, Cirpusins, significantly aided weight loss, reducing body weight and BMI in a 90-day study on obese individuals.
- The study used a combination of 500 mg of Cirpusins and 5 mg of BioPerine (piperine) twice daily, noting it surpassed benefits from lifestyle management alone.
- Cirpusins treatment also improved participants’ serum lipid profiles and was found to be a safe, natural option for weight management without reported negative events.
New research confirms the weight management efficacy of Sabinsa’s standardized extract of Cyperus rotundus, also known as nut grass or purple nut sedge. Branded Cirpusins, the extract contains 6–8% of the natural polyphenolic compounds stilbenes (scirpusin A, scirpusin B, and piceatannol). Preclinical studies indicate that it was effective in reducing adipogenesis and weight gain.
Participants who consumed Cyperus rotundus extract 500 mg with 5 mg of Sabinsa’s BioPerine (a patented, standardized piperine extract from Piper nigrum) twice daily for 90 days, along with a recommended physical activity and diet regimen, saw a significant decrease in body weight, body mass index (BMI), waist, and hip circumference.
“For over 30 years, Sabinsa has been a pioneering leader in weight-management research, beginning with our early studies on Citrin,” says Shaheen Majeed, Sabinsa’s Global CEO and managing director.
“We confirmed early on that the traditional botanicals used in Ayurveda through the ages also provided benefits in related areas of concern for overweight individuals, such as lipid management. This published research adds to the body of science Sabinsa has been proud to produce over the decades.”
Weight loss study results after 90 days
A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study was conducted to assess the efficacy and safety of Cirpusins for weight management in 96 obese individuals.
In the study, the extract was combined with piperine, commonly obtained from black pepper, which is often used to boost the bioavailability of nutraceuticals like curcumin from turmeric.
Aside from weight loss, the researchers also noted improvements in participants’ blood serum lipid profiles and Apolipoprotein B-100 levels (a measure of LDL cholesterol particles) in the Cirpusins group.
There were no adverse events and all laboratory parameters remained in normal ranges.
“This study demonstrates the potential of Cyperus rotundus extract with BioPerine as a natural and safe alternative for weight management in obese individuals,” Sabinsa states.
The researchers note the observed benefits “surpassed those of lifestyle management alone,” supporting the potential development of Cirpusins with piperine as a natural therapeutic option for weight management in obese individuals.
Cirpusins is the most recent addition to Sabinsa’s portfolio in the weight management category, which includes ForsLean (Coleus forskolii), Citrin (Garcinia cambogia), GarCitrin (G. cambogia standardized for garcinol and hydroxycitric acid), LeanGard (proprietary blend of GarCitrin, ForsLean, and BioPerine), and Fabenol (Phaseolus vulgaris).
Backed by the study published in the journal Medicine, Cirpusins is available for formulators developing science-backed weight management products.