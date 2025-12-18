Treats and trends: Pets join festivities with seasonal flavors and healthy delights
Key takeaways
- Pet humanization is driving demand for festive treats that mirror holiday flavors and formats while remaining pet-safe.
- Brands are pairing seasonal indulgence with functional benefits, including gut health, calming support, and mobility.
- Clean label ingredients, natural colors, and science-backed formulations are shaping holiday pet nutrition trends.
The festive season has begun in full swing, and increasingly, pets are joining the dinner tables. With the rising “humanization of pets” trend, Nutrition Insight speaks with ADM to discuss what holiday-style treats are safe for our furry friends and what ingredients can do to help make them healthier.
“The safest approach is to choose treats that are formulated specifically for pets,” says Juliana Nogueira, D.V.M, Creation, Design & Development, Pet Nutrition North America.
“Around the holidays, many brands offer seasonal twists that keep things festive without compromising safety, such as turkey, pumpkin, or cranberry flavors; fun shapes like Christmas trees or gingerbread figures; or holiday-themed packaging.”
“Pets are more than furry companions; they are our cherished family members, and the holidays aren’t just for humans.”
Citing 2025 data from Chewy investor relations, Nogueira adds that gift-giving for pets is widespread, with 78% of US pet parents purchasing at least one present. Many of these companions also receive multiple gifts, special meals, and stockings.
“At ADM Pet Nutrition, we provide many options to make tails wag and whiskers twitch with seasonal cheer!” Nogueira points out.
Managing stress, overeating, and balanced nutrition
Although the holiday season can bring excitement, Nogueira underscores that it can also be stressful for people and pets, especially if these companions are trying new treats or meeting people and encountering unfamiliar scents while traveling.
“ADM’s Priome postbiotics can be included in a variety of pet treats and supplements, such as Priome Mental Wellbeing and Priome Gut Health solutions, which may be in greater demand during the holidays.”
“At ADM, festive creativity is backed by science-based formulation expertise, ensuring that even seasonal treats are thoughtfully designed to maintain pets’ nutritional needs. Our R&D and nutrition teams ensure treats maintain appropriate protein, fat, and fiber levels while managing calories to prevent overfeeding during the holidays,” she explains.
The company also adds superfoods and wholesome ingredients to its products so that pets’ gut health, mobility, skin, and coat condition can be supported. “Pets can enjoy holiday flavors without compromising nutrition.”
“We also help brands achieve holiday themes using clean label, pet-safe ingredients. ADM offers natural colors derived from fruits, vegetables, and botanicals, pet-safe seasonal flavors, and grain-free or allergen-friendly options,” says Nogueira.
“Our palatability technologies elevate flavor naturally, making treats visually appealing, aromatic, highly palatable, and easy for pets to enjoy. This allows brands to deliver festive, on-trend products without sacrificing safety, transparency, or quality.”
Festive transformations: From bakery to packaging
ADM’s bakery line transforms treats into festive ones, such as the gingerbread man, pumpkin pies, and holiday-inspired shapes.
“Our thermal extrusion line even takes it up a notch with a Christmas tree-shaped die, perfect for crafting training treats or dental sticks that sparkle with holiday spirit. To make the season even brighter, we infuse pet products with custom, naturally derived colors that capture the joy of the holidays,” says Nogueira.
“Think vibrant reds and greens in soft chews, biscuits, and extruded treats. ADM’s Colors from Nature are made with the highest quality food-grade coloring ingredients and include customized blends and colors made from patented technologies.”
Additionally, ADM offers custom holiday aromas, bringing pets the warmth of the season — from peppermint stick and gingerbread to pumpkin pie, turkey and cranberry, and a carob-based dog-safe “hot cocoa,” she highlights. “Pet treats will smell so delightful you’ll wish they were for the family dessert table!”
“And because presentation matters, our packaging scientists can help design the perfect holiday packaging concept — whether it’s a charming stocking stuffer, a picture-worthy gift under the tree, or a standout item on store shelves.”
Seasonal trends
According to Nogueira, a major trend in the pet industry is the humanization of pets, as they are increasingly viewed as part of the family.
“This growing movement inspires pet products that mirror human favorites, bringing a touch of cozy holiday joy to every treat. Brands are leaning into shapes and designs that feel instantly festive — Santa biscuits, snowmen, reindeer, and Christmas trees — paired with flavors inspired by classic holiday favorites.”
She explains that these seasonal products allow pet caregivers to join the spirit of the season in a safe, pet-appropriate way.
“While seasonal products may be seen as indulgent, pet parents still prioritize health and quality. They are looking for holiday offerings that use natural, recognizable ingredients, are free from artificial colors or flavors, and ideally deliver functional benefits — such as joint support, digestive health, or calming effects during stressful travel and gatherings.”
“The trend doesn’t stop at the treat itself — packaging is getting a festive makeover too. Brands are embracing holiday imagery, whimsical peppermint stick containers, and even dog treat Advent calendars that turn every day of December into a tail-wagging celebration,” Nogueira concludes.