New clinical study backs NuAxon Bioscience’s BioTurm curcumin for high bioavailability
A new human clinical study confirms that NuAxon Bioscience’s BioTurm curcumin provides 60 times higher bioavailability than standard curcumin with 95% standardized curcuminoids paired with piperine.
The formulation achieves superior absorption using a natural turmeric oil compound (ar-turmerone) instead of synthetic enhancers or high doses of piperine.
This high-potency extract offers supplement manufacturers cost savings of 25% while providing consumers with a more effective, stomach-friendly product.
A new peer-reviewed human study validates the efficacy of NuAxon Bioscience’s branded curcumin ingredient, BioTurm, over generic turmeric. The extract is formulated to offer superior bioavailability without the need for piperine from black pepper, which is commonly used to enhance curcumin absorption.
BioTurm extract is composed of 45% curcuminoids and 4.5% ar-turmerone, where other products on the market are standardized at much higher curcuminoid levels. NuAxon highlights this results in cost savings of 25% or more for supplement manufacturers and more effective products for consumers.
“The botanicals industry at large lacks sufficient scientific backing for some claims, impacting credibility broadly,” says Devendra Soman, marketing director at the company.
“At NuAxon, we only make claims supported by strong scientific evidence, and the publication of our recent clinical study is one way we’re showing our commitment to transparency and authenticity — two values that are core to the company.”
Boosted bioavailability
NuAxon highlights that many curcumin ingredients rely on theoretical data or animal studies. In contrast, its bioavailability study was published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science as a randomized, three-arm clinical trial in healthy adults.
The study compared BioTurm with curcumin standardized to 95% curcuminoids plus 1% piperine and 95% curcuminoids with 10% piperine. Blood samples measured over eight hours tracked curcuminoid absorption and ar-turmerone bioavailability.
The findings reveal that BioTurm has 60 times higher bioavailability than the 95% standard curcumin with 1% piperine.
Only when the curcumin with 95% curcuminoids was paired with 10% piperine — a pharmacological dose — did it match BioTurm’s bioavailability.
Consistent release for effective absorption
BioTurm’s bioavailability benefits are linked to its content of ar-turmerone, a turmeric oil compound that enhances curcumin’s cellular uptake, increases intestinal absorption, and offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial benefits.
The extract does this without synthetic enhancers, altering drug-metabolizing enzymes, or causing gastrointestinal discomfort, which can be a common side effect of piperine at higher doses, notes NuAxon.
BioTurm also claims to provide consistent release for systemic absorption.
As the demand for modern Ayurvedic remedies grows, Givaudan is another supplier setting a new standard for turmeric supplements with its latest clinical findings. Earlier this year, the company spotlighted research supporting that TurmiPure Gold, its proprietary formulation, delivers equal or superior curcuminoid absorption across various delivery formats — challenging the idea that traditional capsules are the only effective option.