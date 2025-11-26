Melts files patent for rapid nutrient absorption tech in dissolvable oral strips
Key takeaways
- Melts has filed a patent for a biofilm disruption technology to improve the absorption of nutrients from its oral dissolvable supplement strips.
- The system addresses the limitation of the oral biofilm (natural barrier inside the mouth) preventing the full absorption of supplements, even in dissolvable strips.
- The technology is designed to gently open the oral barrier so nutrients can enter the bloodstream more quickly, offering better and faster effects.
Melts has filed an initial patent application for its new supplement delivery innovation to improve the absorption of oral dissolvable strips. Featuring in Melts’ fast-dissolving strips, the biofilm disruption technology system is designed to help the body absorb amino acids, vitamins, and other nutrients more effectively.
The company argues that ingredients in supplements, including other dissolvable strips on the market, are not always fully absorbed. The natural barrier inside the mouth, called oral biofilm, can prevent key nutrients from reaching their intended destination.
“Even current dissolvable strips melt quickly but still face this limitation,” details Melts. “This is why some nutrients have traditionally required injections or lose potency during digestion. Melts’ newly patented system is designed to address this problem directly.”
The new patent application supports a broad platform that Melts will use across future products, including those for focus, sleep, recovery, beauty, and general wellness. “It gives the brand new ways to combine powerful ingredients with advanced delivery methods that traditional formats cannot match,” Melts highlights.
Gently opening oral barrier
The technology blends several naturally derived components that help open the oral barrier so nutrients can be absorbed more easily. It also uses a protective ingredient system to help sensitive compounds dissolve and stay stable.
Combined with products like Melts’ fast-dissolving strips, active ingredients can enter the bloodstream more quickly.
Each strip dissolves in sixty to ninety seconds, with absorption beginning in the first thirty seconds. This helps the body take in nutrients directly through the mouth, offering faster effects, better absorption, and a simple water-free experience.
The system can support many types of ingredients, such as minerals, amino acids, and other nutraceuticals and fits easily into everyday routines.
“Submitting this patent application is a major milestone for Melts,” says Sam Bregmen, co-founder of Melts. “It reflects our continued commitment to real science to make wellness more effective and more accessible.”
On the showroom floor at this year’s CPHI trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Nutrition Insight discussed new supplement delivery innovations with PharmaLinea, Lubrizol, Sirio, Corbion, and Bioiberica. Also at the show, Lonza Capsugel spotlighted its latest delivery technologies for nutraceuticals, featured in softgels, gummies, and fizzy formats.
In other innovations, Nektium recently debuted a suite of proprietary delivery technologies, branded as Smartek by Nektium, for maintaining the efficacy and stability of botanical extracts across a broad range of formulations. They are designed to “shield and stabilize” key bioactive compounds in botanicals to maintain their efficacy throughout the manufacturing process and into the final product.