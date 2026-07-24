Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions banner featuring a young girl beside the message, “From strain to solution—helping you go seamlessly from idea to market.”

All news

List view
Grid view
By category
By industry
Researcher on nutrition ingredient
Nutraceuticals
Nutrition experts urge scientific validation of AI-generated...
AI can compress discovery timelines in nutrition innovation and generate a wealth of new ideas. However, industry...
smiling girl snacking on paprika at table
Child Nutrition
Global experts launch policy roadmap to improve children’s health and...
The Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) Consortium has launched a policy document outlining actions to promote healthier...
Woman buying meat in the supermarket
Food Security
Young adults and aging populations drive food-related GHG emissions,...
A study has found age to be an important factor in shaping food-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, driven by...
Image
Dog food
Pet nutrition
Golden Child’s R&D VP unpacks “humanized” pet nutrition and...
As pet owners increasingly demand science-backed, health-first nutrition for their furry family members,...
close up of rice crop in paddy
Food Security
Hidden hunger affects two billion people, review calls for...
A review warns that over two billion people globally face micronutrient deficiencies, representing a spike of...
Water-soluble supplement
Supplements
Infusd Nutrition expands US production of water-soluble ingredients
Canada-based Infusd Nutrition has expanded its US production capabilities with a new 60,000-square-foot...
Blood prick test
Heart Health
American Nutrition Association backs finger-prick GKI test to track...
The American Nutrition Association (ANA) calls for the wider use of evidence-based biomarkers in personalized...
Food products good for health and planet, globe abstraction with greenhouse gases on chalkboard, planetary health diet concept
Food Security
EAT-Lancet diet shift could cut global agriculture CO2 emissions 85%...
An international team of over 40 researchers suggests that a global shift to healthy, sustainable diets can...
man taking supplement
Men's Health
Men’s health nutraceuticals: Marinova’s fucoidan eases prostate...
Marinova has published a study on its Undaria pinnatifida fucoidan — bioactive sulfated polysaccharides found in...
Worker in food factory
Gut Health
Tate & Lyle unpacks reformulation beyond sugar reduction for...
Amid a rise in obesity and overweight prevalence and growing awareness of metabolic health benefits, Tate & Lyle...
Man drinking fiber supplement
Gut Health
Fiber demand soars in GLP-1 companion products, synbiotic gummies &...
Fiber no longer belongs solely in the realm of gut health, but has expanded to support diverse claims as...
Friends eating fruit at vibrant Asian night market
Gut Health
Global South key to next-gen microbiome-mental health discoveries,...
A peer-reviewed perspective article argues that a lack of diversity in study populations is limiting the...
Young modern single mother choosing baby product in supermarket
Food Security
SOFI 2026: Global hunger eases but healthy diet costs stall women’s...
Updated global hunger rates are showing gradual improvement, yet dietary diversity remains inadequate for women...
Woman taking brain health supplements
Brain & Mental Health
World Brain Day 2026: AI maps microbiome-cognition links as brands...
This year’s World Brain Day aims to make brain health accessible to “everyone, everywhere,” as many people...
Mother and child reading together
Women's Health
Vitamin Angels backs US bill on global maternal and child...
A US representative recently introduced the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Act, which may provide micronutrient...
TopGum concepts on chess board
Brain & Mental Health
TopGum Industries debuts longevity gummy portfolio for cognition and...
TopGum Industries has unveiled five new gummy concepts designed to address cognition and eye health. The company...
Solaray Unlimit longevity supplements
Nutraceuticals
Solaray unveils healthy aging supplements for cellular, muscle and...
As consumers seek solutions for the biological mechanisms underpinning health span, Solaray has launched its new...
cat eating wet food
Pet nutrition
Nestlé Purina invests CHF520M in Italian pet nutrition facility amid...
Nestlé has announced a CHF520 million (US$641.9 million) investment in a pet food plant in Mantova, Italy. The...
Man using AI for ingredient discovery
Nutraceuticals
Unpacking how AI reshapes nutrition innovation from discovery to...
AI has made its mark on the nutrition industry, from consumers increasingly using the technology for personalized...
Spindle Muscle+ supplement
Sports Nutrition
Samyang Roundsquare debuts Spindle supplement with gut-muscle axis...
South Korea’s Samyang Roundsquare has launched its metabolic health brand Spindle, marketed as the first...
Woman drinking coffee in café
Heart Health
AHA identifies safe caffeine threshold, flags above-limit...
The American Heart Association (AHA) has published a scientific statement reviewing caffeine’s safety profile in...
123...1026
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemapArchive
Follow us
Image