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Nutraceuticals
Nutrition experts urge scientific validation of AI-generated...
AI can compress discovery timelines in nutrition innovation and generate a wealth of new ideas. However, industry...
Child Nutrition
Global experts launch policy roadmap to improve children’s health and...
The Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) Consortium has launched a policy document outlining actions to promote healthier...
Food Security
Young adults and aging populations drive food-related GHG emissions,...
A study has found age to be an important factor in shaping food-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, driven by...
Pet nutrition
Golden Child’s R&D VP unpacks “humanized” pet nutrition and...
As pet owners increasingly demand science-backed, health-first nutrition for their furry family members,...
Food Security
Hidden hunger affects two billion people, review calls for...
A review warns that over two billion people globally face micronutrient deficiencies, representing a spike of...
Supplements
Infusd Nutrition expands US production of water-soluble ingredients
Canada-based Infusd Nutrition has expanded its US production capabilities with a new 60,000-square-foot...
Heart Health
American Nutrition Association backs finger-prick GKI test to track...
The American Nutrition Association (ANA) calls for the wider use of evidence-based biomarkers in personalized...
Food Security
EAT-Lancet diet shift could cut global agriculture CO2 emissions 85%...
An international team of over 40 researchers suggests that a global shift to healthy, sustainable diets can...
Men's Health
Men’s health nutraceuticals: Marinova’s fucoidan eases prostate...
Marinova has published a study on its Undaria pinnatifida fucoidan — bioactive sulfated polysaccharides found in...
Gut Health
Tate & Lyle unpacks reformulation beyond sugar reduction for...
Amid a rise in obesity and overweight prevalence and growing awareness of metabolic health benefits, Tate & Lyle...
Gut Health
Fiber demand soars in GLP-1 companion products, synbiotic gummies &...
Fiber no longer belongs solely in the realm of gut health, but has expanded to support diverse claims as...
Gut Health
Global South key to next-gen microbiome-mental health discoveries,...
A peer-reviewed perspective article argues that a lack of diversity in study populations is limiting the...
Food Security
SOFI 2026: Global hunger eases but healthy diet costs stall women’s...
Updated global hunger rates are showing gradual improvement, yet dietary diversity remains inadequate for women...
Brain & Mental Health
World Brain Day 2026: AI maps microbiome-cognition links as brands...
This year’s World Brain Day aims to make brain health accessible to “everyone, everywhere,” as many people...
Women's Health
Vitamin Angels backs US bill on global maternal and child...
A US representative recently introduced the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Act, which may provide micronutrient...
Brain & Mental Health
TopGum Industries debuts longevity gummy portfolio for cognition and...
TopGum Industries has unveiled five new gummy concepts designed to address cognition and eye health. The company...
Nutraceuticals
Solaray unveils healthy aging supplements for cellular, muscle and...
As consumers seek solutions for the biological mechanisms underpinning health span, Solaray has launched its new...
Pet nutrition
Nestlé Purina invests CHF520M in Italian pet nutrition facility amid...
Nestlé has announced a CHF520 million (US$641.9 million) investment in a pet food plant in Mantova, Italy. The...
Nutraceuticals
Unpacking how AI reshapes nutrition innovation from discovery to...
AI has made its mark on the nutrition industry, from consumers increasingly using the technology for personalized...
Sports Nutrition
Samyang Roundsquare debuts Spindle supplement with gut-muscle axis...
South Korea’s Samyang Roundsquare has launched its metabolic health brand Spindle, marketed as the first...
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