Health & Nutrition News

19 Oct 2018 --- Moving the location of fruit and vegetables in stores can lead to a 15 percent sales increase, a University of Warwick study has found. Researchers found that sales increased without any further messaging or marketing when the placement of fruit and vegetables changed, suggesting a simple “nudge” can lead to healthier diets for young adults. The findings, published in BMC Public Health, were based on data collected between 2012 and 2017 in a real University campus grocery store.

19 0ct 2018 --- Sirio Pharma, the global nutraceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is opening a gummy production plant at its new development and manufacturing facility in Ma’anshan, 300km west of Shanghai, China. The news comes 11 years after Sirio opened its first gummy facility and the move responds to increasing market demand for the popular delivery form. As consumers become more discerning, companies will seek out specialist gummy development partners, Rui Yang, CSO of Sirio, predicts.

19 Oct 2018 --- This week in nutrition, a study found that grape-blueberry extract may improve cognition in at-risk older adults. Pet medication and wellness company PetIQ completed its acquisition of pet supplement manufacturer HBH. The Danisco Foundation awarded two Science Excellence Awards for 2018 and the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Botanical Raw Materials Committee launched a Sustainability Subcommittee. To mark its 40th “ruby” anniversary, plant-based ingredients company BI will be showcasing “ruby” colored beverages at SupplySide West 2018, in Las Vegas.

18 Oct 2018 --- The joint and bone health space has moved far beyond encompassing just seniors. Instead, products aimed at mobility are finding audiences as varied as young people to athletes at different levels of training and fields of sports. On top of that, it has expanded to include all mobility-related aspects, such as tendon and muscle health.

18 Oct 2018 --- Aker BioMarine is set to build its newest support vessel in China. After signing a memorandum of understanding with representatives from the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine noted: “This is the beginning of a unique collaboration bringing together innovative technologies and high-tech competencies from both Norwegian and Chinese companies.”

18 Oct 2018 --- While comparing mineral supplementation and exercise in mice, Universtiy of Michigan researchers found that nutrition may have a bigger impact on bone mass and strength. The study also identified that long-term mineral supplementation increased the ability to maintain the strength once exercise training had stopped. The findings could be significant in maximizing bone mass and strength in young adulthood to protect against the potential declines that come with aging.

18 Oct 2018 --- Boosted by growing consumer demand for natural remedies to fight the daily stresses of modern life, the adaptogenic herb ashwagandha is seeing an impressive uptake in usage. Innova Market Insights data has shown an increase of 48 percent in the number of food and beverage launches globally in 2018 (year to date) relative to 2015, and the adaptogenic herb’s market potential has not gone unnoticed by suppliers, with both Arjuna Natural and Sabinsa announcing the launch of ashwagandha ingredients this autumn.

17 Oct 2018 --- Herbalife Nutrition has launched a mocha high protein iced coffee mix. Touted as being “low in calories, sugar and fat, but big on taste,” the 100-calorie drink mix has no artificial flavors or added colors and provides 15 grams of protein and 80 mg of caffeine per serving.

17 Oct 2018 --- Growing consumer and industry awareness of potential drug-nutrient interactions is creating both challenges and opportunities for dietary ingredients companies. With chronic diseases on the rise and consumers keen to boost their diets with supplementation, suppliers have the opportunity to take a key position in providing the right scientific backing and information.

17 Oct 2018 --- Gastrointestinal microbiota could play a far greater role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS), researchers at the University of Zurich have identified. The study noted that immune cells that are activated in the intestine migrate to the brain, where they may cause an “inflammatory cascade.” The researchers suggest that it is worth broadening the research perspective to gain a better understanding of the pathological processes.

17 Oct 2018 --- Australian researchers have developed a novel technique to significantly reduce oxidation in microencapsulated fish oils using a fucoidan seaweed. The method is hoped to revolutionize the delivery of fish oils, as well as other dietary supplements, as it overcomes fish oil’s susceptibility to oxidation during production and storage. Produced by Australian biotechnology company, Marinova, the fucoidan extract was included in the shell material at 7 percent.

16 Oct 2018 --- NZMP, Fonterra’s global B2B ingredients brand, is seeing increasing interest in dairy ingredients in South and Southeast Asia owing to their applicability in formats as wide-ranging as medical nutrition, protein fortification and sports nutrition. As consumer knowledge grows, so do the opportunities for new product development, Fonterra’s General Manager of NZMP Ingredients for South & East Asia, Hamish Gowans, tells NutritionInsight.

16 Oct 2018 --- Children with known skin, food and respiratory allergies should be screened for an emerging, chronic food allergy called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), warns a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Pediatric allergists who analyzed a group of children from birth to adolescence say that EoE should be considered a later component of the “allergic march” – the natural progression in which many children develop a series of allergies.

16 Oct 2018 --- Applied Food Sciences (AFS) is set to debut a free-flowing curcumin extract, CurcuFlow, designed for manufacturers to achieve a cleaner, stain-free turmeric production. Due to the lengthy cleanup times, some companies refuse to take on turmeric projects with traditional curcumin ingredients. Production runs involving traditional turmeric extracts can incur post-production clean times that are 5 to 6 times longer than when running other ingredients.

16 Oct 2018 --- Obesity, insulin resistance and addictive life-style behaviors may be passed to future generations as a result of a high-fat maternal diet during, before and after pregnancy. A mice study, published in Translational Psychiatry, notes that the effects of the high-fat diet might even be passed on for three generations. This was the case although the original female mice never became obese and none of the following generations consumed a high-fat diet. The study highlights the strong potential for identifying underlying mechanisms that may be risk factors for people in developing obesity or addictions.

15 Oct 2018 --- Potentially harmful active pharmaceuticals continue to be identified in US over-the-counter (OTC) dietary supplements commonly marketed for sexual enhancement, weight loss or muscle building, according to a study published in JAMA. The researchers analyzed US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings from 2007 through 2016 to show that unapproved pharmaceutical ingredients were identified in 776 dietary supplements. In response, US health bodies and trade associations are calling for consumer caution and reform to ensure supplements are free from pharmaceutical contamination.

15 Oct 2018 --- The ketogenic diet may improve neurovascular function in mice who follow the ketogenic diet regime, a study published in Scientific Reports has found. The research team hopes that their work may hold potential for the future understanding of the link between the microbiome and neurological disorder.

15 Oct 2018 --- Young people in England are not just drinking less alcohol, an increasing number is never taking up alcohol at all, according to a study published in BMC Public Health. The uptake in non-drinkers could bode well for new product development in the area of low or non-alcoholic offerings, such as kombucha.

15 Oct 2018 --- The British “sugar tax” will continue to reduce coronary heart disease deaths (CHD), regardless of whether the terms of the UK's impending exit from the EU are “soft” or “hard,” finds a study published in Public Health Nutrition. The researchers identified that reductions in CHD mortality were 4 percent and 8 percent greater under “soft” and “hard” Brexit scenarios, respectively.

12 Oct 2018 --- Despite there being no concise definition of a superfruit, this group of “health haloed” fruits are generally said to be rich in nutrients and offer dense health benefits, such as adaptogenic properties. As consumers are increasingly eager to seek out extra nutrition in every bite, superfruits of different kinds are popping up in a range of products and markets.